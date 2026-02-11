Lindsey Vonn says success has ‘completely different meaning’ after third surgery following Olympics crash



(CNN) — Lindsey Vonn said she has undergone a third surgery since the devastating crash that ended her Winter Olympics dream in Milan last Sunday, writing on Instagram that her definition of success looks a little different now.

“I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful,” the 41-year-old American Alpine skier wrote in a post, sharing photos of her in a hospital bed.

“Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok,” she added, thanking the medical staff, friends, family and fans around the world who have voiced their support.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist who was hoping to make a comeback this year, caught a gate with her right arm just 13 seconds into her run during the downhill final on Sunday, sending her tumbling down the slope.

She later said she had suffered a complex tibial fracture, which was stable but would require multiple surgeries.

Vonn had competed just days after rupturing her ACL on January 30, in Crans-Montana on the World Cup circuit, an injury which had originally thrown her participation in the Games into doubt.

Still, she decided to continue competing in the Olympics, telling reporters: “My head is high. I’m standing tall and I’m gonna do my best.” She had completed two training runs ahead of the final.

Speaking after the crash, Vonn said she had no regrets about that decision to compete, and that “my ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.”

In the photo shared on Instagram, Vonn’s left leg can be seen in an external fixator – a frame attached to the outside of the leg that holds broken bone pieces together.

“Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world,” she wrote, before congratulating her teammates “who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”

Vonn’s recovery is expected to be a long one. Tibial fractures typically take months to heal and sometimes require additional surgeries. The ACL injury may also prolong recovery time, an expert told CNN earlier.

Vonn, who is the oldest Alpine skier to race at a Winter Olympics, qualified for her first Olympics in 2002, at just 17 years old. Throughout her three-decade career, she’s overcome numerous physical challenges – including an extensive history of knee injuries and surgeries.

“I’m a little bit crazy, but I’m accepting of that,’’ she said in October. “I’m willing to risk everything. That’s why I’ve won as many times as I have in downhill. It takes a certain level of courage and willingness to throw yourself down the mountain.’’

