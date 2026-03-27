Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida, per local report

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday, according to a report from CNN affiliate WPTV.

Deputies told WPTV that accident happened after 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

The agency said they are currently investigating and will provide additional details as they become available, according to the report.

It is unclear if Woods was injured in the accident.

CNN has reached out to Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Woods’ agent but did not immediately hear back.

The 50-year-old Woods is currently on the golf comeback trail after rupturing his Achilles just over a year ago and then undergoing his seventh back surgery late last year.

Amid speculation that Woods would mark his comeback by participating in his 27th Masters next month, the 15-time major winner made his debut in TGL earlier this week.

Woods hasn’t participated in a golf tournament since July 2024, when he missed the cut at the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

This wouldn’t be the first car accident the 82-time PGA winner has been involved in.

The last one came in 2021 in Los Angeles. Since then, Woods has played in 11 tournaments the last five seasons, finishing only four of those tournaments.

Per the report, Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to share more details at 5 p.m.

The-CNN-Wire

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