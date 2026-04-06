Angel Reese traded to Atlanta Dream

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — One of the biggest names in the WNBA is changing teams.

The Chicago Sky traded Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream, both teams announced Monday.

The Dream acquired Reese, a two-time WNBA All-Star, in exchange for Atlanta’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. The Dream also receives the right to swap second-round picks with the Sky in 2028.

Reese, who led the WNBA in rebounding in 2025, has averaged 14 points and just under 13 rebounds per game in her first two seasons in the league. She also notably led LSU to the national championship in 2023. Chicago selected Reese No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said in a news release from the Dream. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

Atlanta is coming off a 30-win season in 2025.

“Angel’s ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor is elite,” Dream head coach Karl Smesko said. “Her energy, toughness and instincts will thrive in our system, and we’re excited to integrate her into the style of play we are constructing here in Atlanta.”

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said this trade “is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties.”

“Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky,” Pagliocca said. “We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter.”

The-CNN-Wire

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