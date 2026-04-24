World Cup final tickets now reselling for over $2 million each

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — If you and three friends wanted to go watch the World Cup final in person this year, you’re in luck. Four tickets, all sitting together, have been made available behind one of the goals at MetLife Stadium for July 19.

But if that sounds too good to be true? Well, it’s because it kinda is. The tickets in question are being sold for $2,299,998.85 each. That works out to over $9 million for all four.

The Category 1 seats are situated at the top of the lower deck, directly behind the goal and near one of the exits. Seats just two rows ahead are reselling for a little over $16,000, with some even closer to the pitch going for over $24,000.

Another resale ticket is also going for $2,299,998.85, but this one in a Category 3 seat situated almost at the very top of the stadium behind one of the goals.

The seats are up for sale on the FIFA Marketplace, an official platform where people can resell their tickets. FIFA does not control the asking prices on this portal, with ticket holders essentially allowed to charge whatever they want. FIFA does, though, take a 15% cut from both the buying and selling sides.

“FIFA’s Resale Marketplace provides a safe, transparent and secure environment for fans to sell or transfer tickets to other fans,” a FIFA spokesperson told CNN Sports.

“The applicable resale facilitation fees are aligned with industry standards across North American sports and entertainment sectors.”

Eye-watering prices

The platform is available for Canadian, American and international residents, with local legislation preventing Mexican residents from charging more than the face value on the portal.

The cheapest resale price of a standard ticket for the final is now just under $11,000 on the marketplace, with the cheapest wheelchair-accessible ticket fetching almost $15,000.

It comes as FIFA recently released new official tickets for the final on its direct ticketing site last week at $10,990, per the Associated Press.

Quite the eye-watering price for a World Cup that was supposed to be the most affordable in history, adding to the existing concerns around the price of travel around the tournament.

“FIFA’s pricing strategy spans a broad range of price points and categories, reflecting market demand for each match,” the governing body told CNN.

“Tickets have been released across sales phases, such as Category 4 at the most accessible price point and a minimum of 1,000 tickets priced at USD 60 for every match via participating teams, including the final.”

FIFA added it was a not-for-profit organization and that revenue generated would be reinvested to support the development of game.

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