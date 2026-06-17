Mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper will be able to watch her son play in the World Cup, Democratic leader says

By Jennifer Hansler, Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — The mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha will be able to watch her son play in the World Cup this weekend after intervention from the US State Department and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries said in a statement Wednesday that Vozinha’s mother will secure a visa in time for Cape Verde’s match against Uruguay on Sunday in Miami.

“All fees have been waived consistent with official policy,” Jeffries said. “Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami.”

A State Department official told CNN on Tuesday that officials were trying to help get Vozinha’s mother to the United States to watch her son play in the World Cup.

Vozinha said after Cape Verde’s shocking draw with Spain on Monday that his mother was not able to attend the match because she could not afford the bond payment for a visa.

“She didn’t manage to be here because of the visa … the money we have to pay for the visa,” he told reporters after the match. “We didn’t manage on time, and I would like her to be here.”

Cape Verde is one of 50 countries whose citizens are required by the Trump administration to pay a bond of up to $15,000, because of allegations of high rates of overstaying their visas.

When asked about Vozinha’s comments, the official said there was no record of a visa request for the player’s mother. The official also noted that the bond is waived for “all relatives of players.”

“The US Department of State has no record of this individual applying for a visa. All relatives of players are eligible for visa bond waivers, and the Department is actively reaching out to this player’s family to assist with visa services,” the official said.

A source familiar with the matter said their understanding is that Vozinha’s mother does not currently have an active passport and is in the process of obtaining one.

The State Department notes on its website that “the bond requirement will be waived for athletes and team members – including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives – who are nationals of countries that are competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and demonstrate that they meet all requirements for the visa.”

It’s a whirlwind rise for Vozinha, a 40-year-old who plays in the Portuguese second division. He made seven saves against Spain, stifling the tournament favorites in his country’s first World Cup match.

Many expected Vozinha and Cape Verde to be blown away by the European champions, in the vein of Germany beating tournament debutants Curaçao 7-1 on Sunday. Instead, Vozinha and his defenders frustrated the talented Spanish attack for 90 minutes and held on for the most important result in their country’s soccer history.

The nation of around 530,000 people celebrated and much of the world danced along with them, leading to a quick rise in fame for the previously unheralded keeper.

With some encouragement from a Brazilian broadcaster, Vozinha’s Instagram has grown from around 50,000 followers to more than 9.7 million as of Tuesday afternoon.

Cape Verde next takes the field at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday against Uruguay in Miami.

The-CNN-Wire

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