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Local Forecast

Heat eases into the weekend

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today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs will slowly cool through the weekend, gradually falling below seasonal averages.

The heatwave is easing, but temps today will still be well above normal.

Air quality has improved overnight as winds shifted just a bit. Most of the Valley is in the "Good" or "Moderate" range this morning.

The Smoke Forecast has some increase in smoke pollution this afternoon as winds increase into the evening.

An Air Quality Alert remains in place until 5 this evening.

Temps drop all the way into the lower 100s for the upcoming Juneteenth weekend, actually a few degrees below normal!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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