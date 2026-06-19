The USA takes a 2-0 lead over Australia in high-stakes World Cup showdown

By David Close, Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Seattle (CNN) — The United States has a 2-0 halftime lead in their second World Cup match-up in Seattle after an Australian own goal and a header from Alex Freeman off a corner kick.

It’s a statement first-half lead for the USA as they are playing without injured star Christian Pulisic.

The first goal started with Falorin Balogun charging into the Aussie penalty area and sending a cross toward Ricardo Pepi, who is playing for the injured Christian Pulisic.

Australian defender Cameron Burgess couldn’t get out of the way and the ball was firmly knocked into the goal for a 1-0 US lead in the 11th minute.

The crowd roared when the ball slammed into the net – a cacophony of sound reverberating around the stadium. The joy wasn’t lost on the American players not starting this match as they ran out of the technical area leaping and jumping for joy while pumping their fists into the air.

The goal marked a World Cup first. The first USA goal in their opening match against Paraguay was also an own goal, marking the first time in the tournament’s nearly 100-year history that a team’s opening goal in its first two games were scored by their opponents.

Despite the US goal, it was the Australians started off on the front foot. The Socceroos had a quick opportunity after a giveaway just outside the USA box. Mohamed Touré’s shot was stopped near the right post by American keeper Matt Freese in an early moment of worry for the USA.

But the early goal could ease some US worries given that Pulisic is out of Friday’s matchup with Australia after suffering a calf injury in the World Cup opener against Paraguay last week.

Fans had been rightly questioning if Pulisic will be able to go against the Australians. The captain, whose skill and flair have propelled him to be the face of the team for years, is nursing a left calf injury and has spent most of the week training on his own away from his teammates.

Through the first 20-some-odd minutes at a very loud Lumen Field, Pulisic’s absence did not seem to be weighing on the Americans. The threatening US attack from the Paraguay match last week appeared to be back in spades and the USA had multiple other opportunities to get the ball in the back of the net.

However, there are some signs that the USA’s key weakness – its defense – could be at risk against the Aussies.

In the minutes before the first half hydration break, the Australians were able to win a couple corners and put some pressure on Freese.

Neither team was able to really generate much of an offensive threat after that hydration break. The vibe in the stadium calmed after a collision between Australia’s Paul Okon-Engstler and the USA’s Freeman that resulted in both players tumbling to the grass holding their heads.

The rowdy crowd went quiet following the collision as both players received medical attention. The drums in the far corner kept playing but the vibe rightfully quieted.

With Pulisic absent on the left, the US have been focusing their attacks on the right side of the pitch with Sergiño Dest is the focal point of constant attacks with his mazy runs upfield.

The Americans got the ball in the back of the net in the 44th minute after Dest fired a shot from the edge of the box off a corner. The ball was deflected high in the air and Freeman was first to the ball, heading it into the net.

He was ruled offside by the linesman, but the video assistant referee called for a review. The referee said after the review and Freeman was ruled onside, making it 2-0 to the USA.

The last act of a physical first half resulted in Freeman knocking Jordan Bos off the ball in the American’s box, sending the Australian down into the ground. The US goalscorer stood over Bos for a moment with the halftime whistle blaring.

The staredown initiated a little argy-bargy between the pair as both teams exited the field. There is only one way out toward the locker room, and both squads eventually found cooler heads while walking off together.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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