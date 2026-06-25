The USA is making some changes for a World Cup showdown with Turkey, but it’s not turning down the intensity

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Inglewood, California (CNN) — Two wins in two matches to start this World Cup means the United States doesn’t need to beat Turkey on Thursday. They’re guaranteed to finish top of Group D and know when and where (and probably who) they’re playing next.

But, with the country pulling together behind them in a way never seen before in American men’s soccer history, they really, really want to.

“When you win your last game, you go into the next one with that little bit of extra,” Christian Pulisic told reporters on Wednesday.

“That winning mentality feeling is just – it sticks with you. So you want it, you want it for sure. Going into the knockout rounds will definitely feel better with a win. So, that’s why we’re going to push for it, and it’s an opportunity, an amazing opportunity.”

The US takes on Turkey at 10 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the scene of one of the most impressive wins in US soccer history earlier in this tournament when the Americans brutalized Paraguay on their way to a 4-1 win. Coupled with a 2-0 win over the Australians six days ago, the US won two games in the World Cup group stage for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Those opening wins allowed American fans to dream. The Paraguayans and Australians aren’t exactly top caliber teams, but the US looked impressive in both games and conjured days of World Cup bracketology as American fans started hoping for a deep run in this tournament being played on home soil.

But that kind of daydreaming can lead to slip-ups and Turkey, angry and disappointed at two losses that came in games they largely dominated, doesn’t want to go home without any results in this 2026 World Cup.

It’s a recipe for a classic trap game. That kind of mental letdown is something manager Mauricio Pochettino has been preparing his team for all week.

Defender Mark McKenzie described intense training sessions since last week’s win over Australia and intense demands from Pochettino and his staff to stay focused. The players seem to be having fun and are in good spirits, but McKenize described an underlying intensity that has marked this week.

“Mauricio and the staff have been clear and transparent about what they want to accomplish in the trainings, making sure it’s sharp, intense, and making sure that we’re going into the match feeling 100% so that we can go out there and perform to the fullest,” he told CNN Sports.

Pochettino said he’s been emphasizing to his team that the Turkish side will not be going quietly.

“It’s a World Cup match where when you defend your jersey, your flag, your future – always is about pride,” Pochettino told reporters. “I have no doubt that the Turkish team is going to be competitive tomorrow. They have good players, of course, they are eliminated, but… we are not thinking that it’s going to be a game that it’s going to be easy, we know the quality.

“I think it’s not my choice to analyze why they were eliminated, but … in the way that they played the two games, even if they didn’t win, I think they deserve more, in my opinion.”

The USA will get a boost from the possible return of Pulisic to the team after he sat out the second group match against Australia last week. The attacking midfielder suffered a kick in his calf a few days before the opening match against Paraguay and played through the opening 45 minutes of the tournament, not feeling much pain thanks to adrenaline.

Pulisic told reporters on Wednesday that the pain from the injury – a contusion or strain, he said – came out during halftime and the decision was made, with the US up by three goals at that point, to sit the rest of the game. A race to get fit before the second game was ultimately not done in time, but Pulisic said Wednesday he’s feeling good and hoping to play.

Pochettino confirmed Wednesday evening that Pulisic is fit, but the decision about how much to play him is yet to be made.

“We need to decide if it’s possible to play from the beginning or be on the bench, and unfortunately, maybe to play on the second half,” the Argentine said.

The USA team that will take the pitch on Thursday night will look markedly different than the ones that have started the first two games. Players like Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson have all been shown yellow cards so far in this tournament and receiving another yellow would mean being suspended for the Round of 32 match on July 1.

Pochettino said it’s not worth the risk to lose one of those players.

“It’s unnecessary to take a risk and then take another yellow card and be not available for the next stage,” he said, “and I think that is a little bit normal and easy answer in the beginning.”

That next stage is looming. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s win over Qatar on Wednesday has set the stage for the Zmajevi, as it stands, to be the US’ opponent next week in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium when the knockout rounds commence.

The expanded World Cup, combined with the US’ status as a host nation and the dominant performances in the opening two games, has allowed prognosticators to map out a route for the US through the knockout rounds. The United States has won a grand total of one knockout round game in its history at the world’s biggest sporting showcase – and it’s been 24 years since that happened.

The support for the team in Los Angeles and Seattle has been loud and proud – “day and night” is how Pochettino described the change in fan support from before the tournament – and there’s a genuine connection between fans and squad.

“The connection was the most difficult (thing) to create,” Pochettino said. “And now when you connect with the fans and the people, it’s exciting. Our players and the team is so excited to create tomorrow here and feel the connection because that is a unique feeling and emotion that you can – it’s difficult to get another place that is the adrenaline that you like to feel in your body when that connection happens.”

It’s a hard thing to build. It can be a harder thing to keep.

The good vibes around the US men’s soccer team right now are fairly unprecedented. Historical failings are being brushed off, and cultural and structural deficiencies in the international men’s game are being scoffed at. Fans of this team, by and large, are as confident in the US men’s soccer team as they’ve ever been.

It’s a balloon that keeps inflating, and a loss against Turkey – though it won’t affect the USA’s path the rest of the tournament – could be the needle that pops it and allows those realities to rush back in.

McKenzie said there’s been no thought of letting this summer of soccer love hit a speed bump.

“We’ve had two strong performances so far, but that’s not going to change our mentality, kind of pull us back from doing what we want to do, and that’s winning every game, right?” he said. “We want to win this whole thing. We came into this tournament with that mentality and not trying to stop short of that goal.”

The-CNN-Wire

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