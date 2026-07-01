Harry Kane saves England with two second-half goals, ending DR Congo’s bid for a historic upset

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — England needed two late goals from captain Harry Kane to storm back and hold off a determined team from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, earning a 2-1 victory that narrowly avoided one of the biggest World Cup upsets in history.

The Congolese shocked the mostly English crowd in Atlanta when Brian Cipenga was left unmarked at the far post on a cross in the seventh minute. He calmly collected the ball and fired a shot past keeper Jordan Pickford, giving the African side a stunning 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the match, and then ran off for a flipping celebration before being mobbed by all of his teammates – including the subs who ran in from the bench.

The goal sent the small contingent of Congolese fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the scene of their first-ever World Cup victory only days before against Uzbekistan, into delirious joy. The massive traveling throng of English fans, meanwhile, struggled to find their voice after their team was set back by the opening strike.

The English appeared rattled in the ensuing periods of play, controlling the ball for long stretches without much end product before the Congolese hit back on the counterattack. The hydration break was much needed for England, and the stoppage was greeted with an outpouring of boos – though for once it wasn’t clear if it was for the break itself or at the Three Lions.

It didn’t take long for England to have its first great opportunity to even things up after the break as a Jude Bellingham header from close range was saved off a cross sent in by Noni Madueke. The header forced a spectacular save from Lionel Mpasi in the Congo net. Marcus Rashford had another clear shot a few minutes later that was cleared off the line by a DR Congo defender.

DR Congo came very close to doubling its lead a few minutes before halftime when Yoane Wissa hit the post off a deflected cross.

A moment of controversy came on the very next sequence when Kane was brought down in the box by a charging Mpasi, though referee Adham Mohammad declined to give a penalty despite clear contact in the box and Kane being first to a long ball into the area. The decision was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee and play went on, much to the chagrin of the English.

Kane had one more great chance to equalize on the stroke of halftime, volleying a corner directly into Mpasi from just feet away. The teams went to the break with the Congolese holding tightly to that one-goal advantage.

The pressure ramped up after halftime but there was still no breakthrough for the English as manager Thomas Tuchel subbed off Madueke and Rashford for two fellow attackers, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon. Saka was the source of much anger when a poor first touch deflected out of play for the hydration break, with more boos echoing around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

England’s equalizer finally came in the 74th minute when Kane rose highest for a header in the box sent in by Gordon, nodding the ball past a diving Mpasi to make it 1-1. The England crowd erupted in relief and joy, suddenly feeling the weight lifted off their shoulders and roaring their team on to go find a winner.

The storm unleashed by the goal had the Congolese hanging on for dear life as England sent wave after wave of attacks at Mpasi’s goal. The tension grew heavy every time Congo looked to counterattack, and anticipation filled the air when England once again crowded the Congolese half.

England’s deliverance came in the 85th minute when Kane sent one more shot past Mpasi, ending Congo’s hopes for a historic upset. Bellingham’s run unlocked the Congo defense, forcing a save from Mpasi. Gordon collected the rebound and sent a tricky pass to Kane at the top of the penalty area, where he took two touches and then smashed the ball into the back of the net.

The full-time whistle brought a roar of relief from the throngs of English supporters in the stands and a full-throated rendition of “It’s Coming Home.” The England players could be seen giving their plaudits to Mpasi, who had one of the standout goalkeeping performances of the tournament in defeat.

The England players lined up for the now-traditional postgame singing of “Wonderwall” by Oasis, serenaded by the fans who had only half an hour earlier been silent with anxiety. It was, truly, the full “England-at-the-World-Cup” experience.

The-CNN-Wire

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