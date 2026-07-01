Team USA aims to win first World Cup knockout match since 2002

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

Here we go, then. The biggest match for the USA in this tournament so far. Win, and the impossible dream lives on. Lose, and a nation comes crashing back down to reality.

The players have been able to sit back and watch a host of dramatic games in the Round of 32 already and yesterday was no exception. Erling Haaland left it late to inspire Norway to the last 16, while Mexico and France both continued their brilliant campaigns so far.

Now, it’s the turn of six new teams hoping to be on the right side of these ruthless knockout games. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be carrying the weight of expectation on their shoulders and losing cannot be an option.

Buckle up!

The Main Thing: How the World Cup has changed expectations around US men’s soccer

By CNN’s Kyle Feldscher

In any other World Cup, the United States advancing to the knockout stages is a solid accomplishment and an early exit in the business end of the tournament is disappointing but expected.

In this 2026 edition of the tournament, expectations could not be more different.

The US takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area, looking for the country’s first win in the knockout rounds of the men’s World Cup since 2002. The Stars and Stripes are heavily favored against the Bosnians, but – as results have already shown in this knockout round – that counts for little once the ball is kicked.

American fans were brought back to Earth a bit after a humbling loss to Turkey, with the team conceding a winner with the last kick of the final game of the group stage. But hopes remain sky high for a nation that is used to success on the international sporting stage, though not in men’s soccer.

There are reasons to be optimistic. For the first time since the opening half of their opening game against Paraguay last month, the US is expected to be at full strength as Christian Pulisic looks to return to the starting XI. Manager Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes to the lineup for the Turkey match to rest his starters and keep key players out of yellow card trouble, and they should all be back for the knockouts.

But there are also reasons for concern. Bosnia and Herzegovina held strong against Canada in its opening game of the tournament, frustrating Les Rouges’ attack and shocking them with an opening goal. The Zmajevi were blown away by the Swiss in their second match of the tournament, but showed attacking flair and prowess against Qatar in the final group stage match.

Bosnia can defend, that’s for sure, and has enough power going forward to stun the US with a counterattack goal, something the leaky American defense is prone to giving up as seen in the final minutes against Turkey. The Turks were the first team to truly ask questions of the USA’s backline in the tournament and pushed three goals past backup keeper Matt Turner, a number that should be a warning sign.

Given the expanded knockout rounds and the benefit of being a co-host of this tournament, the USA is right to be hopeful of getting back to the Round of 16, the stage in which they went out in 2010, 2014 and 2022. But it’s a sign of how much has changed around American soccer – and the extent to which the USA has embraced the 2026 World Cup – that defeat against the Bosnians wouldn’t just be a disappointment this time around, it would be a disaster.

England vs. DR Congo

When? Noon ET

Where? Atlanta Stadium (Mercedez-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, Georgia, USA

A quick glance at this tie and you’d expect England to be the heavy favorite. After all, the Three Lions boast some of the best players on the planet who play for the top teams in the world. Only, I don’t think it will be that straightforward.

England stumbled through its final two group games after impressing in its first match against Croatia. Notably, it’s really struggled to break teams down who deploy a low block (a defensive tactic whereby a team sits back and tries to soak up all the pressure). It couldn’t find a way past Ghana and had to rely on two late goals to eventually score against Panama.

DR Congo is the sort of team England could struggle against. Les Léopards are committed defensively and have shown the ability to catch teams on the counterattack – their best result of the group stage was arguably a 1-1 draw against Portugal, even with Saturday’s 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

An early England goal might force this game to be a little more expansive but, if not, we could be in for a battle of attrition.

The winner faces Mexico in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Belgium vs. Senegal

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

When? 4 p.m. ET

Where? Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, Washington, USA

Both nations have had somewhat similar journeys in this tournament: stuttered starts followed by vital wins to close the group.

Belgium made tough work of a relatively weak Group G and looked lackluster in successive draws against Egypt and Iran. The Red Devils then thrashed New Zealand 5-1 in their final group game to finish top on goal difference but have still failed to impress.

Senegal had an even worse start than Belgium and looked to be on the brink of being knocked out after successive defeats. However, those losses came against tournament favorite France and Erling Haaland’s Norway, who have both already booked their place in the round of 16.

The Lions of Teranga then crept through to the knockout rounds on goal difference as the eighth best third-place finisher after thumping 10-man Iraq 5-0 in Toronto – they needed almost all of those goals.

As a result, Belgium will likely be favored and still boasts matchwinners like Kevin De Bruyne and all-time leading goalscorer Romelu Lukaku, but the team must be at its best to overcome a tenacious Senegal.

The winner will return to Seattle to face off against the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night.

Quote of the Day

I’ll let you in on a little secret. I wrote yesterday’s newsletter from the grounds of Wimbledon before watching Serena Williams’ wonderful return to the grass court major (Editor’s note: It truly was wonderful witnessing).

Spending time at the All England Lawn Tennis Club allowed me to get close to the world’s best tennis players who, while focusing on their own sport, have allowed themselves to cast an eye over what’s happening in North America.

Today’s quote comes from American tennis star Taylor Fritz, who won his first-round match in straight sets yesterday. Despite the time difference between Europe and the US proving a stumbling block at times, the world No. 7 says he’s still watching plenty of the tournament and plans to watch the USA-Bosnia game today.

“I’m a big fan,” he said.

WATCH: Iranian dad helps blind son feel the World Cup

Ardeshir and his nine-year-old visually impaired son Alireza have gone viral because of how they experience soccer games. Using a cardboard map of a pitch and his finger, Ardeshir helps his son visualize what’s going on.

The piano-playing, Rubik’s Cube ‘Jedi’ bidding to inspire USA to glory

I appreciate that’s one hell of a headline, so let me unpack it for you.

Although not the biggest star on the USA roster, defender Antonee Robinson is one of the best and most consistent performers on the squad.

With his wealth of Premier League experience – Robinson now plays for Fulham – the 28-year-old has helped improve the overall standard of the team and has been brilliant during this World Cup. But there is more to the marauding left-back than meets the eye.

First, Robinson was born and raised in England – you can tell that from his accent alone. But the youngster has a strong connection with the US and is eligible to play for the Americans because his father was brought up in New York.

Robinson’s dad has been a huge influence on his career and was his youth team coach before the professional clubs came calling. His dad would allow the kids in his team to pick nicknames for themselves and, being a big lover of Star Wars at the time, Robinson picked “Jedi.” It’s a decision that’s stuck with him throughout his life and is now used interchangeably with his birth name by teammates.

But away from soccer is where the surprises keep coming. I’ve seen videos of Robinson completing a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute and clips of the defender playing piano to a decent level.

Watch out for him today. He’s a player for the big occasion and has a great eye for goal. He might well prove to be the difference.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

When? 8 p.m. ET

Where? San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium), Santa Clara, California, USA

Of all the opponents that the USA could have been pitted against after progressing into the knockout stages, Bosnia certainly isn’t the worst.

That’s not to say it will be an easy match – because it definitely won’t be – but it’s a team the co-host can definitely beat. Of all the squads left in the competition, Bosnia has the lowest xG (expected goals), which basically means it struggles to create many clear-cut chances.

The big thing to be wary of is set pieces, though. Bosnia has looked threatening from corners and has enough aerial power to worry the USA. If things are tight in the closing stages, Bosnia can also call on veteran striker Edin Džeko. The 40-year-old has played at the highest level in Europe and, despite lacking the fitness he once had, can still come up with an important goal when needed.

But the USA has the better squad and will look to rely on its attacking players to slay the Zmajevi (“Dragons”).

The Final Whistle: Bosnian luger warns of the Dragons’ fire

We’ve been talking the USA up a lot on this newsletter so, for the sake of balance, let’s hear from the Bosnian perspective.

Over the years, CNN Sports anchor Don Riddell has amassed an eclectic mix of contacts and he’s come up big time (and slightly out of left field) with this one. Over to him.

I saw USA fans cheering Bosnia and Herzegovina’s win against Qatar in the final round of group games because the result put the two teams on a collision course for the Round of 32 and they think Bosnia will be easy meat. Bosnia’s supporters have a response – you underestimate a team nicknamed “The Dragons” (“Zmajevi”) at your peril.

Mirza Nikolajev is a Bosnian Olympic luger who recently starred in the award-winning documentary, “The Track.” He told me the mood in his hometown of Sarajevo is buoyant. The comeback draw against Canada, the big win over Qatar and even the blowout defeat to Switzerland were all celebrated by fans parading in the street, launching fireworks and honking cars with flags draped across the hoods.

He says a country that still experiences post-war growing pains now feels more patriotic and unified. “I feel like, since the World Cup has started, everybody has had an uplift, they just seem a bit more happy,” he said.

“I am feeling very anxious for the game, like just anticipating it, you know? I just can’t wait to watch it.”

He concedes that the USA has been playing well, but paraphrases Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović by saying: “If they mess with the dragon, you’re gonna get lit on fire.”

Given the country’s first ever World Cup knockout game won’t kick off until 2 a.m. local in Sarajevo, Nikolajev says he’ll be watching from home. The Dragons may well incinerate the Red, White and Blue, but he’s still got to work in the morning.

The-CNN-Wire

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