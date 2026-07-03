Cape Verde’s fairytale story is about to run into Lionel Messi and Argentina

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

We all knew this World Cup would be good on the pitch. In truth, they always are. But this summer has been so dramatic and so exciting that it’s hard to keep up with all the storylines. Last night, we saw another heartbreaking moment for one team, when a dramatic VAR call denied Croatia a last-gasp equalizer (more on that later).

But today, we have the final three matches of the Round of 32, including what could be an all-timer between Argentina and Cape Verde. If nothing else, we’ll get to see Lionel Messi back on the pitch.

But, whatever happens, Argentina’s opponent has been maybe the biggest surprise of the tournament so far. And it’s with the African island nation where we’ll start today’s newsletter.

The Main Thing: What it’s like to manage Cape Verde

Everyone has made so much about the incredible job Cape Verde has done in punching above its weight this tournament. The draw against Spain, the tie with Uruguay and the fact it reached the knockout stages of its first ever World Cup.

But this rise through the ranks is no fluke, it’s the culmination of concerted effort that former Cape Verde manager Rui Águas knows all about.

Following a brilliant career as a player, Águas dipped his toe into management and twice took charge of the Blue Sharks – first between 2014-2016 and then from 2018 to the end of 2019.

I spoke to him from his home in Lisbon to understand more about what makes this team click.

“Cape Verde has very talented people. If you check, they have big writers, musicians, dancers and footballers. It’s a very small country, a poor country, but they love football,” he said.

And while he loved his “special time” as the manager, he admits things were done slightly differently than normal.

Without Cape Verde having an established domestic league, identifying potential stars was mainly done through tipoffs and word of mouth, with Águas then watching video clips to assess the player’s suitability. He would then have to contact people around the world who were eligible to represent the nation. Many would wait years before making up their minds, perhaps keen to represent bigger nations.

Famously, Águas reached out to the team’s current center-back Roberto Lopes on LinkedIn. The defender was born and raised in Ireland, but his father was from Cape Verde, which made his son eligible. In need of a strong defender and impressed with clips he had seen online, Águas sent a message one night when sitting alone at home.

“I was writing in Portuguese because I was certain a man called Roberto Lopes would speak Portuguese, but (that) was not the case,” he laughs.

“He didn’t answer the first message, but after a year I returned, and I told him the season is beginning again and asked him if he wanted to come. After six days, no answer. I wrote, ‘Forget it,’ and a few hours later, he answered finally.

“It was a good fight because, over the years, he has become maybe the most important player, a very good person, a very good player.”

Águas said around six or seven players in the current squad had played under his tutelage and that things had changed quite a bit with the nation’s soccer federation. Now, it has more money, more resources and better conditions, which made the journey to its first World Cup more possible.

But what has stayed the same is the unbreakable team spirit. Many of the players in the squad were born or at least live away from Cape Verde and yet remain so proud to put on their nation’s jersey.

“They feel very strongly the family, the hometown, the roots and it’s very touching to feel how they like to come and to play, and how important it is for the people that Cape Verde wins games,” Águas said. “It’s a way to connect people around the world.”

Next up for the Tubarões Azuis are Lionel Messi and Argentina and Águas laughs when I asked him how he would set the team up for success. Belief, he said, is more important than anything.

“They did it against Spain, it’s possible to do it the same way against Argentina,” he said. “It’s very difficult, of course, but why not?”

Australia vs. Egypt

When? 2 p.m. ET

Where? Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA

By CNN’s Thomas Schlachter

While it might not be the most glamorous Round of 32 tie on paper, this matchup between Australia and Egypt could prove to be one of the most intriguing on the pitch.

Both sides finished second in their respective groups and enter Friday’s game with something to prove.

The Socceroos have advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup for just the third time in their history and will be hoping that third time is a charm as they look to secure a first win during this phase of the competition.

But standing in their way is the unbeaten Egypt. The Pharaohs have often underperformed on the world stage, but the game against Australia presents Egypt with a real chance to win its maiden knockout fixture.

Egypt fans will be looking to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to steer them into the Round of 16. Both have so much experience at the highest level.

History will be made by someone today – but it certainly won’t be straightforward for either team. The winner faces the victor from the match below this.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

When? 6 p.m. ET

Where? Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

I’m so looking forward to this match. It’s literally got everything. For starters, it’s the ultimate David vs. Goliath.

Argentina is the reigning world champion and unbeaten so far this tournament. It’s also led by arguably (but definitely, in my opinion) the best player to ever play the sport, Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, the Blue Sharks are playing in their first World Cup and consist of many players who ply their trade away from the world’s top leagues.

And while common sense suggests this could be a huge win for the Albiceleste, Cape Verde has shown already this summer it can dance with the very best, holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in its opening match.

Those who follow African soccer are less surprised by the team’s success than those who don’t. Cape Verde had an impressive qualification and is a strong unit that works very well together. It’s only conceded twice so far this summer.

But it’s going to come up against the ultimate test when Messi and Co. roll into town.

Quote of the Day

The words of Leah O’Shaughnessy, wife of Cape Verde player Roberto Lopes, who spoke to CNN Sports about her husband’s unlikely path to the World Cup.

Leah, the couple’s eight-month-old son and some family members have been traveling around the US in an RV to watch Lopes make history on the pitch. They can’t wait to see him come up against Messi today.

You can hear more from her interview here.

WATCH: ‘Psychic’ cat accurately predicts World Cup

This cat has been predicting the winners of World Cup matches, and to the surprise of both his owners and the internet, he’s gotten almost every outcome right.

The rest of the CNN Sports team seems to love these sort of stories. I think it’s just a cat. (Spanish editor’s note: Given the feline chose Spain and we won handily, I am opting to join the Cult of the Cat until further notice)

A bad weekend to be a pint of beer

Just to give you a sense of what soccer means around the world, pubs, bars and clubs have been allowed to stay open until the early hours of the morning to accommodate World Cup kick-off times.

For Australia’s match today, pubs in the country have been given a special exemption to serve alcohol when the Socceroos play Egypt at 4 a.m. local time on Saturday morning. Do you wake up early or stay up late for that? Unsure…

It’s also going to be a big night across England on Sunday. Well, the Three Lions actually kick off their Round of 16 tie against Mexico at 1 a.m. local on Monday morning, but the UK government has allowed venues across England and Wales to stay open until 5 a.m.

“Football might be coming home, but we’re making sure fans don’t have to,” outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

“Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together. The whole country will be backing the team. Come on, England!”

Thanks, Sir Keir. I’ve booked my table already. Cannot wait for Monday morning… (Editors’ note: Pray for Ben’s newsletter output…)

Colombia vs. Ghana

When? 9:30 p.m. ET

Where? Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, Missouri, USA

By CNN’s Thomas Schlachter

In a battle of contrasting styles, Colombia takes on Ghana with a place in the Round of 16 up for grabs.

Los Cafeteros topped their group, which included Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan, and did so playing an exciting brand of soccer.

Despite only scoring four goals across the three games, including a 0-0 draw against Portugal, the South Americans impressed with their free-flowing style of play and eagerness to get players forward.

Ghana, on the other hand, scored just two goals in its group stage matches and has made it this far through defensive prowess.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz has become well known for his tactical knowhow on the defensive end and will look to thwart Colombia’s many offensive talents.

Will the game play out as expected or will the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams spring a surprise for the Black Stars? The winner faces Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver.

The Final Whistle: Why Croatia’s goal was ruled out against Portugal, explained

Anyone watching the Round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia last night was treated to some juicy drama.

Croatia thought it had done the impossible and equalized after 13 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the match, only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to rule the goal out for offside.

The decision was determined by technology within the new World Cup ball itself. A sensor picked up on the tiniest of touches from a Croatian player, which meant his teammate was in an offside position before assisting the eventual goalscorer.

It’s a big win for FIFA, which has faced a bit of criticism for its new Adidas ball, with many saying it moves unnaturally fast through the air, making life harder for goalkeepers (while also meaning we get to see more goals).

“Sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a ‘heartbeat graphic,’ and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions,” FIFA said in a statement after the game.

You can read a full breakdown of that dramatic ending of the match here.

The-CNN-Wire

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