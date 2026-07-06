FIFA stunned the soccer world by allowing the USA’s Folarin Balogun to play on Monday. Trump’s role is under the microscope

By Wayne Sterling, Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s role in FIFA’s stunning decision to allow striker Folarin Balogun to be eligible to play against Belgium on Monday in Seattle is under the microscope.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN on Sunday that Trump spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino this week after Balogun’s red card and asked the FIFA leader to review the call. On Sunday afternoon, soccer’s governing body announced it was using an obscure rule to suspend Balogun’s automatic one-match ban for one year, allowing the striker to play against Belgium in the Round of 16.

The news that the 25-year-old forward would no longer serve an automatic one-match suspension following a straight red card during the US’ 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina came as a shock. For days, the US and its fans had operated under the assumption that there was no mechanism for the striker to have his suspension erased.

Then came a report in The Athletic, followed by an official statement from FIFA, that reprieve had been granted. The international governing body’s disciplinary committee elected to utilize Article 27 of its code, which allows the judicial body to fully or partially suspend the implementation of an on-pitch disciplinary measure under a probationary period.

There’s precedent for such a move, but not under extraordinary circumstances such as this. Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute following a VAR review for a challenge that stepped on the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic—an offense classified under “serious foul play.”

The striker has been the focal point of Mauricio Pochettino’s high-pressing attack, establishing himself as the team’s top scorer of the tournament with three goals in four matches. He scored in the first half against Bosnia and Herzegovina before his exit.

It was an offense that would have seen Balogun miss Monday’s match before FIFA’s intervention. Now, the one-match ban is suspended, according to the committee, “for a probationary period of one year.”

This means that the red card remains on Balogun’s record, but his mandatory match suspension is put on hold. If he commits another infringement of a similar nature during the period, the suspension will be immediately reinstated alongside any new penalties.

US Soccer expressed satisfaction with the outcome while keeping the squad’s eyes on the prize.

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,” US Soccer said in a statement on Sunday. “Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Pochettino celebrated FIFA’s decision by calling it “fair.” The 54-year-old also said he wasn’t personally involved in the situation to overturn the red card.

“We were punished enough against Bosnia and Herzegovina to play with 10 men for 30 minutes, in a decision that was completely unfair. It’s not only because I’m the head coach of the USA national team, I need to defend my side. … 99.9% (of people) agree it was an unfair red card. Maybe today we were lucky.”

Meanwhile, European soccer governing body UEFA – of which Belgium is a member – expressed its “disbelief” at the decision.

“Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line,” UEFA said in a statement to CNN Sports.

“Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not.

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. … We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

Trump’s intervention in the spotlight

Such an incredible reversal on a key decision for a World Cup host country would always invite skepticism. But Trump’s role – especially given his tight relationship with Infantino – will only heighten the scrutiny.

Trump’s call to Infantino happened days before the decision to suspend the one-match ban was announced, the source familiar said.

Trump took to Truth Social to applaud FIFA’s decision.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted.

Now more questions will be raised about how involved the president was in influencing FIFA’s ruling.

FIFA even went so far as to bestow a “Peace Prize” award on Trump at the World Cup draw late last year. The move was widely viewed as an attempt to flatter the American president and compensate after his failure to secure a long-desired Nobel Peace Prize.

A representative from FIFA initially did not respond to a request for comment on whether the White House was involved in the decision to allow Balogun to play. CNN has since reached out to FIFA about the reporting over Trump’s call to Infantino.

The USA’s opponents on Monday expressed astonishment at the news and said they are reviewing options moving forward.

“The decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations,” the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said in a statement Sunday. “In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options.”

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia was also critical of FIFA while speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s match.

“I didn’t know in the FIFA offices the 5th of July corresponded to the 1st of April. In Europe, it was a discovery for me. I think you should refer to the statement… I think a lot of things are in there,” Garcia said.

“The Belgian federation does not defend itself, it does not defend the national team, it defends football in general. It defends its integrity. It defends its ethics.”

Pochettino defended Garcia’s comments, calling him a “great coach” and “great person.”

“I know Rudi (Garcia), I love Rudi … Of course he’s going to defend his side.”

Following the ‘Ronaldo Precedent’

This is not the first time FIFA has used Article 27 to clear a player in time for major World Cup action. In November, Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo faced a standard three-match ban for violent conduct after receiving a straight red card for an elbow against the Republic of Ireland during a qualifier.

After serving just one match of that ban against Armenia, FIFA’s disciplinary committee commuted the final two games of his suspension to a one-year probation period, citing his historically clean record. That decision kept Ronaldo eligible for Portugal’s opening group matches in this 2026 tournament.

FIFA’s leniency with Balogun marks a similar use of discretionary power, keeping one of the host nation’s brightest stars on the pitch when it matters most.

This is story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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