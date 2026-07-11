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England goes through to the World Cup semifinal after Jude Bellingham inspires a 2-1 win over Norway

<i>The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jude Bellingham of England
<i>The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jude Bellingham of England
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Published 5:15 PM

By Jacob Lev, CNN Staff

Jude Bellingham’s two goals are enough to see England through to the World Cup semifinal. They defeat Norway 2-1 in extra time after a thrilling contest in truly brutal conditions in South Florida.

However, England manager Thomas Tuchel was not exactly enamored with his squad’s performance despite the win.

“We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today,” the 52-year-old said in an interview after the game. “The result is fantastic. We are in the last four, its amazing but not happy with the performance.”

Reigning champion Argentina takes the pitch to face off against Switzerland with the other spot in the World Cup semifinal on the line at 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City.

Spain’s victory yesterday locked La Roja in for a semifinal heavyweight clash against France, set for Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET in Dallas.

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