Linda Nosková conquers Wimbledon for first Grand Slam title in all-Czech final

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Linda Nosková defeated Karolína Muchová in three sets 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to claim her first Grand Slam women’s singles title in the all-Czech Republic final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

After dominating the opening set 6-2 and leading 5-2 in the second, the No. 9 seed Nosková saw five championship points slip away as No. 10 seed Muchová put on a stunning comeback clinic to steal the set 7-5.

However, the 21-year-old Noskova regrouped in the decider to weather the storm and capture the title in her first major final appearance.

With the victory, Nosková etched her name into the history books as the youngest Wimbledon women’s champion since fellow Czech Petra Kvitova lifted the trophy in 2011 at 21 years and 116 days old.

The battle on Centre Court was already guaranteed to be a historic milestone as it marked the first time in the Open Era that two women representing the Czech Republic squared off for a major singles title.

It also treated the London crowd to a rare single-nation final and the first at the All England Club since the iconic 2009 all-American championship match where Serena Williams topped Venus Williams.

Nosková becomes the third Czech woman in the last four years to hoist the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish, following Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

During the post-match ceremony, a visibly emotional Noskova smiled as she adjusted her grip on the iconic silverware, admitting to the crowd, “I don’t know how to hold it, so that’s the first thing. It feels incredible.”

Reflecting on the grueling match and the history made alongside her compatriot and friend, Noskova praised Muchova for the fierce battle while highlighting that the day was a massive win for their entire nation, no matter who walked away with the trophy.

“All these matches have been so tough, so physically or mentally tough. … It’s never easy to get the last point. (Karolina), you really made me work for it,” Noskova said. “I’m so glad that I could play my first Grand Slam final with you.

“I think we made history today. I believe that all our Czech fans at home are proud of us, so no matter the result today, I think it was a good day for both of us.”

The 29-year-old Muchová fought valiantly, saving five match points and forcing a third set, but would ultimately finish as a Grand Slam runner-up for the second time in her career, having previously finished second at the 2023 Roland Garros final against Iga Swiatek.

The heartbreak of falling just short of her maiden maiden title was visibly heavy on Muchová during the trophy ceremony. The 29-year-old broke down in tears as she looked up at her support box, pausing to apologize to the crowd as the gravity of the moment took over.

“Even though I’m pretty disappointed now, but when I look to my corner … Sorry. I’m sorry, it’s emotional,” Muchová said, fighting back tears. “When I look to my corner, I have all my friends and family who canceled their plans and came here today for me. I appreciate it a lot.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.