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World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defends Wimbledon title with win over Alexander Zverev

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Published 12:00 PM

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Jannik Sinner defended his Wimbledon men’s singles title on Sunday.

The world No. 1 bested Alexander Zverev in four sets 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 in a high-stakes showdown at the All England Club in London.

With this victory, Sinner secured his fifth major championship.

Despite the defeat, Zverev will join Sinner in the world’s top two when the new ATP rankings are published on Monday, moving past Carlos Alcaraz to a new career high.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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