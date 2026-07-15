Argentina shocks England 2-1 to advance to the World Cup final against Spain

By Aleks Klosok, Kyle Feldscher

(CNN) – Argentina is into the final!

This team never knows when it’s beaten and has yet again performed a miracle escape act to win this dramatic semifinal at the death.

For so long in this game, Lionel Messi and Co. looked devoid of ideas but Lionel Scaloni’s substitutions have turned this game into the most dramatic of circumstances.

Argentina goes to New Jersey to set up a Sunday showdown with Spain as it seeks to win back-to-back World Cups.

When its back is against the wall, it seems to bring about the very best in Argentina.

Even when it found itself behind, like its coach Lionel Scaloni, the side didn’t panic or waver in its belief that it could get back into this contest.

It stuck to its guns and dug deep to bring about a spectacular turn of events to swing this match in its favor.

In truth, Thomas Tuchel’s decision to go ultra-defensive early gave Scaloni’s side license to attack at will.

It created more opportunities and space for Lionel Messi, who flourished and turned this game on its head.

And when you have strikers of the caliber of Lautaro Martínez waiting in the wings to pounce, there’s always a chance and he most certainly took his.

Some light shoving after the final whistle from some England players toward Argentina players, who are gleefully celebrating.

The roar of relief, joy, pride and everything that came out of the lungs of these Argentinian fans encapsulated more emotion than can be put into words. Once again, the world champions simply cannot be killed.

On the other end of the pitch, the English look crushed. They were so close to finally getting over the hump and have suffered a soul-crushing defeat. Some players are watching the Argentines celebrate, most are staring at the turf.

It’s truly a story of two sides to this stadium and the split in emotion could not be more stark.

A somber England applauds its fans, who stand and cheer them back. What a way for this journey to end.

Somber Three Lions players head down the tunnel, underneath where the loudest Argentina fans are situated. They’re met by huge whistles and curses as they head to the locker room.

Once the English are gone, the attention turns to the man of the match, Lionel Messi. Thousands of arms wave as his fans and players bow down to their little magician. He’s lifted into the air as all of Argentina’s contingent stays on the pitch.

Lionel Messi, who faced England for the first time in all of his 205 games for Argentina, provided both assists. With eight goals this tournament, he remains tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé.

The-CNN-Wire

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