Alexandra Eala becomes the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour title, defeating Jessica Pegula at DC Open

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — While it took an extra day, it was worth the wait for Alexandra Eala.

The 21-year-old became the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level title, coming back from a set down to defeat American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at the DC Open on Monday.

“To all my supporters, especially the Filipino community, here in DC and back home and wherever you are in the world, I feel all the love,” Eala said.

The match had been suspended due to rain on Sunday with Pegula leading 6-4, 1-2. Eala won the final eight games of the match.

Along the way, Eala beat the top three seeds in the tournament: In addition to beating top-seeded Pegula in the final, she beat No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka in the semifinals and No. 2 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

With the win, she moves inside the top 20 in the world rankings, a career best.

This was Eala’s second career WTA Tour-level final, the first coming in 2025 at Eastbourne.

“Before the final yesterday, I got so many messages, sweet messages, from my family and from my friends who are on Tour or wherever else in the world and I thought to myself, ‘I feel so much love,’” Eala said.

“So standing here in the middle of all this love, my first chance at the title knowing it won’t be my last, and already having achieved this feat and this milestone for my career, I knew that whatever would have happened after this match it would have already been a win for me.”

Throughout the tournament, many turned out specifically for Eala, including Monday’s final, with Philippines flags seen in the crowd. At the trophy presentation, Mark Ein, the chairman of the tournament, said that a few weeks before the event, “virtually all of the requests” regarding tickets were about Eala.

“You’re an amazing player,” Pegula said to Eala. “Just to see how far you’ve come over the last couple of years when we first played, to see the amazing fans that follow you every single place you go.

“It’s not fun to play against, but I do appreciate the really fun atmosphere. I do. I think it’s amazing, so congrats. All the best to you and your team and your coach.”

The-CNN-Wire

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