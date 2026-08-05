Soccer legend Figo says beleaguered Infantino ‘must go’ as FIFA holds crisis meeting

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Soccer legend Luis Figo has publicly said beleaguered FIFA President Gianni Infantino “must go,” piling the pressure on the sport’s chief administrator as he holds a crisis meeting with top FIFA officials on Wednesday after scrapping a hugely controversial plan to sell private stakes in the World Cup and other top tournaments.

In an op-ed obtained by CNN and first published by the Daily Mail, Figo, who won four La Liga titles, a Champions League trophy and the Ballon d’Or during his glittering career, called Infantino’s conduct “the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour I have ever witnessed.”

“The man who would do that – the man who would try to force through such major changes just to enrich himself and his friends – is a relic of the game’s past and should have no part in its future,” the Portuguese former player wrote.

“I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go,” he said.

The soccer world has been plunged into turmoil in the last week following the proposal by Infantino and FIFA to set up a separate entity – which would include private investors – to control the commercial and operational rights of the World Cup.

But the uproar from fans, continental and national soccer governing bodies, including from European soccer body UEFA, which said the “soul and governance of football are not assets to trade,” forced Infantino to backtrack. Even one of Infantino’s senior advisers, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned in protest last week.

“Infantino has debased the office of FIFA President that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve,” Figo wrote.

CNN is seeking comment from FIFA. Infantino has not publicly addressed any allegations of corruption.

FIFA previously said that the money generated from the plan would be reinvested back into the sport.

Still, the plan is “not a good idea,” Figo wrote. “It’s not robust when you fail to be transparent about the crippling returns that private equity always seek.”

“It’s not bold when you fail to explain that once you have sold your share it is gone forever and you have disinherited your successors from ownership of the World Cup.”

Losing such widespread support marks a reversal of fortunes for Infantino who, just weeks ago, was overseeing the World Cup and had reportedly received pledged letters of support for his re-election bid from about 200 of the 211 member federations.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Christina MacFarlane, Pallabi Munsi and Patrick Sung Cuadrado contributed reporting.