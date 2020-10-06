Student-Athlete of the Week – Dean Trombino

Scholar Athlete of the Week

Dean Trombino absolutely loves football.

“Even before game days, when you’re standing on the field, the feeling in your stomach, and that’s how I feel whenever I watch it, I get excited,” said Trombino, a Palm Desert senior linebacker.

His love of the game started by watching and then ultimately playing.

“I grew up watching it with my dad on Sundays and everything… and it’s just my favorite thing ever. So to be able to play it, especially in high school with all my friends is just a great thing. It keeps me accountable because I have to have the grades to play… it’s just a blessing.”

The Palm Desert Linebacker has played all four years in high school. His coach says kids like Dean are the reason the Aztecs have been able to go undefeated in league year after year.

“He’s bought into all aspects of the program… as a leader. His grades are where they need to be. He’s a leader in the weight room, he’s a leader on the field. He’s always pushing himself, he’s always pushing those people around him,” said head coach Shane McComb.

“It makes you feel great that my coach thinks of me that way. That he thinks of me as a leader of the team and that I treat my teammates well and that I’m a good person,” said Trombino.

“He knows what I expect and what’s expected of himself and the team, what it takes to win, not just in football, but in life,” said McComb.

Trombino says he’d love to continue playing in college, but that’s dependent on Palm Desert having a season this year. Whether or not he plays at the next level, football will always be a part of his life.

“I’d love to coach football actually. I just love the sport that much, I’d love to be a sports analyst maybe. Something like that. Something around the sport.”

NOMINATE A STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

SENIOR: Must be a standout senior athlete

STUDENT: Must have a 3.0 GPA or higher

PERSON: Must be a leader in the community, person of high chracter

Send nominations to Blake.Arthur@KESQ.com or Taylor.Begley@KESQ.com

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.