Student Athlete of the Week – Anitzi Zarco

Indio libero Anitzi Zarco is this week's student athlete of the week.

"She's always a great, positive person on the court," head coach Meagan Nolasco said. "She likes to bring them up and give them corrections. It's nice to have somebody on the court that could be a voice when I'm so far away on the sidelines, so it's always been helpful."

Zarco, the starting libero for the Rajahs, is more than just a defensive specialist; she's an athlete who brings the energy, which are the two factors that have led to her success.

"I've always been a determined person, so I always want to give it all and continue pushing and pushing and pushing others," senior libero Zarco said.

Winning a DVL title and earning the starting libero job for a third year, there isn't much Zarco hasn't done, but it's her passion that drives her to keep reaching for more.

"Being a competitive person always helps, always trying to motivate people to get that title again and continue to push them, push others, and push myself to be the best person that I can be," senior libero Zarco said.

Being selected as captain in her final year was a no-brainer. Zarco is a natural leader, not just on the court, but as a friend and teammate.

"She always has been a role model on our team, and she steps up and puts in the hard work I practice every single day," head coach Nolasco said. "She always works hard. You never have to tell her to step up and, like, be focused and put in the effort on the court. It's always there because of the passions there."

