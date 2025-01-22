Thermal Club announces premium packages for inaugural INDYCAR Grand Prix in March

The Thermal Club, one of the world’s most cutting-edge private motorsports facilities, is set to host the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix, taking place March 21-23.

A limited number of exclusive 3-day VIP passes are now available.

“The Thermal Club Grand Prix will be one of the most unique events on the INDYCAR circuit, and these VIP packages and partnerships will make it even more unforgettable for fans,” said Thermal Club founder Tim Rogers. “We can’t wait to welcome motorsport enthusiasts, members, and guests to this extraordinary community for an incredible experience.”

The Thermal Club Grand Prix will feature the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including 2024 series champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren), and top championship finishers Colton Herta (Andretti Global), Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power (Team Penske).

