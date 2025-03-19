Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson meets fans at Agua Caliente

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) The 2022 Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson met fans at 360 Sports at Agua Caliente.

Along with the meet and greet with the 7th-year driver, fans had the chance to take pictures and see one of the cars outside of the casino right at the front entrance.

Ericsson is the 6th-ranked driver with 28 points and has finished once in the top-ten finish this year.

Qualifications are on Saturday at 2 PM, and the race is on Sunday at noon our time.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix.