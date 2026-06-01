LA and FIFA officials outline safety plans ahead of World Cup matches

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman joined law enforcement leaders and FIFA officials today to outline public safety preparations for the 2026 World Cup and urge visitors and residents to celebrate responsibly during the tournament.

Officials said tens of thousands of fans are expected to travel to the Los Angeles area for World Cup matches and related events beginning next week.

"Los Angeles is ready to shine on the world's biggest stage, inviting people from every corner of the world to celebrate this once-in-a-generation event," Hochman said. "Our number one and most important goal is to keep everyone safe."

Hochman said local, state and federal authorities are coordinating security efforts and warned that criminal activity during the tournament will be aggressively prosecuted.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the Sheriff's Department has worked extensively with local, state, federal and international partners to prepare for the influx of visitors.

"While we want everyone to enjoy this historic experience, we will not tolerate criminal activity and will act swiftly to protect our communities and visitors,'' Luna said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said public safety agencies are "united in ensuring a safe and memorable World Cup, and anyone who seeks to disrupt that will be held fully accountable."

Authorities urged the public to be alert for human trafficking, hate crimes, counterfeit tickets, fake merchandise and other scams that often accompany major international events.

Fans also were advised to review venue rules before arriving at matches, avoid bringing prohibited items, safeguard valuables in crowded areas and purchase tickets only through official FIFA channels.

Officials reminded the public to call 911 in emergencies and said, crime reports may also be submitted through local law enforcement agencies and the FBI.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host eight FIFA World Cup matches this summer, including the opening match for the U.S. Men's National Team on June 12, along with fan events and related activities throughout the region.