6 rules of car show etiquette every attendee should know

Car shows are one of the highlights of the summer season and the warm weather that comes with it, allowing enthusiasts to showcase their labor of love to fellow gearheads. While auto shows should be enjoyed by attendees of all ages, demographics, and walks of life, there are certain unspoken rules of etiquette every guest should follow—whether you’re popping in as a viewer or setting up a camp chair behind your immaculately-restored ride. ​

These guidelines are essential for both participants and observers, ensuring these events remain safe, respectful, and enjoyable for all. Whether you’re a veteran of the car show scene or looking to attend your first event, follow along through RealTruck.com’s list of car show etiquette rules that every attendee should know.

What Is a Car Show?

While most people are familiar with the purpose of a car show, new hobbyists may not understand the value these events hold for the automotive community.​

Car shows are gatherings of enthusiasts and their vehicles—typically rare, vintage, or heavily-modified examples—put on display to showcase the love, care, and labor that gearheads put into their rides. From bone-stock, unmodified survivors to ground-up restomod projects and heavily modified off-road rigs, most car shows have a little bit of something to appease everyone. ​

While participating vehicles are generally selected by the event staff, the show itself is typically open to the public, allowing guests of all ages to gander at the four-wheeled works of art on display.

Car Show vs. Car Meet

Car meets and car shows are similar in theory, but often end in wildly different results. Car shows are heavily organized, featuring staff, aftermarket manufacturer booths, and often award ceremonies, where the highest honors are given to select cars.

​Alternatively, car meets are far less organized and, often, illegal. Depending on the location and level of organization, car meets can range from a gathering of gearheads in a fast-food parking lot to well-planned cars-and-coffee meetups. That said, these events often get a negative reputation due to irresponsible attendees who rip burnouts, rev engines, and cause a commotion.

Car Show Etiquette: 6 Rules of Thumb

A car show is like a fine art exhibit. Most of the vehicles on display aren’t just modes of transportation, but are prized possessions that’ve required countless hours of blood, sweat, and tears to reach their current forms. Taking that fact into account, here is a list of six rules of thumb when attending a car show.

Rule 1: Look, Don’t Touch

Would you touch a priceless work of art hanging in a museum? Smear your fingers across a freshly-decorated cake? Rub the detail off a competition-level sand sculpture? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you might want to stay away from any and all car shows.​

The number one rule for any event, such as a car show, convention, or exhibit, is to use your eyes, not your hands. There’s no reason you should be touching another enthusiast’s vehicle without prior explicit permission. Many enthusiasts spend years perfecting their vehicle’s finish and details, and doing anything that may mar that finish—like standing on bumpers, rubbing your hands across freshly-corrected paintwork, or sitting on upholstery—is highly frowned upon.

Rule 2: Keep Negative Opinions to Yourself

Have you ever heard the adage, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all”? There’s a lot of truth behind this statement, especially when it comes to judging another’s hard work. As many seasoned enthusiasts like to say, “You don’t have to like it, so long as they do.”​

Everyone has different tastes and preferences, and whether or not you agree with their decision shouldn’t dictate your appreciation for the caliber of work that went into their build. Additionally, you never know whether the vehicle’s builder is standing right beside you.​

Rather than make a degrading comment, find something you like about the build and keep it moving.

Rule 3: Supervise Kiddos

Many enthusiasts recall attending car shows as kids and cherish those memories for a lifetime. However, equally as important as instilling passion at a young age is teaching responsibility and respect for another’s belongings—like the six-figure restoration project your kid is using as a jungle gym.​

If you bring your kids to a car show, be sure to keep an eye on them, particularly around vehicles. It only takes one tossed rock or toy, a bump into a fender, or a spilled soda to damage a show-car finish. And regardless of how cute you may think they look sitting in the driver’s seat or on the trunk of a classic car, it doesn’t make it appropriate, especially without asking.

Rule 4: Keep Photos Quick and Respectful

Some enthusiasts can be a bit sensitive about picture-taking, so before you snap a photo—especially if the builder is sitting in earshot—ask their permission to pull out your cellphone for a couple of snapshots.​

Once approval is given, it’s best to snap the photo quickly and move on. The last thing you’ll want to do is obstruct others’ views of the show. Another pro tip: Don’t lean on one car to get the perfect snapshot of another.

Rule 5: Be Mindful of Belts, Watches, and Jewelry

So you just picked up some fresh jewelry, a crispy watch, or a custom belt buckle you’re dying to show off at the local car show—for the sake of everyone in attendance, leave them at home. Brushing against paintwork with jewelry, belts, or watches is one of the easiest ways to damage a pristine paint job, leading to thousands of dollars in scratch repairs.​

If you must sport your pinky ring and Rolex, consider holding your hands behind your back when approaching a vehicle, and be mindful of your distances.

Rule 6: Eat, Smoke, and Drink Only in Designated Areas

Typically, venues have designated areas for eating, smoking, and drinking—away from the cars. If so, adhere to the rules and keep the greasy snacks, sugary sodas, and sloppy sauces away from paintwork and interiors.​

If you take a beverage or snack into the main viewing area, keep a greater distance from the cars and be mindful of spills.

FAQs

Q: What should you wear to a car show?

A: Since car shows typically take place in the summer, wear something cool and comfortable, like shorts and a T-shirt. Make sure to bring comfortable shoes, a hat, sunglasses, and plenty of sunscreen to protect yourself from UV exposure.​

Q: How should you display your car at a car show?

A: Typically, organizers will have specific guidelines for where to park and how. If staff direct you to a specific spot, follow their instructions. Also, parking is often first-come, first-served, so don’t try to save spots for your buddies who are running late.​

Q: How do you judge a car show?

A: Judging a car show requires a keen eye for detail. Typically, judges evaluate a build on various criteria, including paintwork, interior, engine bay, wheels and tires, and undercarriage. You’ll need to be willing to pick over a build with a fine-toothed comb and hone in on every minute flaw.​

Q: What is the biggest car show in the world?

A: The biggest car show in the world is typically considered to be Auto China in Beijing, spanning over 380,000 square meters and featuring nearly 1,500 vehicles.​

Q: What is the biggest car show in the US?

A: The New York International Auto Show typically holds the title for the most attended show in the US, drawing over one million guests. However, the largest car show by vehicle count is generally the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, which draws over 40,000 cars.

This story was produced by RealTruck.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.