When is the best time to buy a used car?

The best time to buy a used car is in October and November, according to Edmunds sales data and our analysts. That’s the simple answer, but what if you can’t wait until then? Are there other good times to buy a used car? Are prices trending high or low now?

There are many factors that determine when it’s a good time to buy a used car, including how many lease returns are coming, market conditions, and even specific months when prices trend higher — all of which will be discussed in this article by Edmunds.

Best time of the year to buy a used car

According to the latest Edmunds sales data, the best time of the year to buy a used car is in the months of October and November. As automakers seek to move inventory to make room for upcoming models, end-of-year promotions and financing deals often entice used-car buyers to spring for a new vehicle instead, which then eases demand for used vehicles and improves pricing for used-car buyers.

“Seasonal price reductions have been holding true,” noted Ivan Drury, director of insights for Edmunds. “Our data indicates that the best discounts still occur near the end of the year, in October and November.”

However, shoppers should also consider other notable factors when purchasing a used car in today’s market. Read on for additional insight that will help make every dollar count.

Best month to buy a used car : Based on the seasonal trends seen over a number of years, November is the best month to buy a car.

: Based on the seasonal trends seen over a number of years, November is the best month to buy a car. Worst month to buy a used car: January starts off strong for used car values, which means that retail prices will be high. “We often see [prices] dip in February, but then March and April tend to get a slight lift with tax season,” said Drury.

January starts off strong for used car values, which means that retail prices will be high. “We often see [prices] dip in February, but then March and April tend to get a slight lift with tax season,” said Drury. Best holiday to buy a used car : With the best deals occurring in November, the best holiday to buy a used car is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Widely recognized as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, Black Friday brings financing incentives, price cuts, and trade-in bonuses that are often used to help dealers clear out older inventory.

: With the best deals occurring in November, the best holiday to buy a used car is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Widely recognized as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, Black Friday brings financing incentives, price cuts, and trade-in bonuses that are often used to help dealers clear out older inventory. Best day to buy a car: Generally speaking, the best day to buy a used car is whichever day in November is most convenient for you. Going to the dealership during the week may offer an advantage if you can carve out the time, though. Salespeople typically aren’t as busy on weekdays as they are on the weekends, so they should have more time to help you out.

Are used car prices dropping? Yes and no.

Three-year-old used cars climbed to near-record prices in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, averaging $31,548, the second-highest Q1 on record. However, the used car market will benefit from a significant influx of inventory, as expiring lease vehicles are projected to rise by 25.7% in 2026, representing nearly half a million additional vehicles hitting dealership lots compared to last year. The increase in volume is expected to keep used car prices steady and, in some cases, bring them down, as a considerable portion of the returning volume consists of electric vehicles.

That projected influx of off-lease vehicles should keep used car prices steady, and it’s expected to bring a bit of relief to both EV and non-EV buyers. “That will be felt all around, but it might just translate into increased selection rather than a reduction in prices,” Drury explained. “Demand for used vehicles remains very high, even at higher price points.” EVs are more likely to get greater discounts due to the higher number of leased electric vehicles returning to dealership fleets.

The best time to buy a used car in 2026

Assuming seasonal trends remain the same for the rest of 2026, the best time to buy a used car will continue to be in October and November.

Edmunds analysts expect roughly 400,000 more lease returns in 2027 than in 2026, so this trend of rising off-lease inventory should continue into next year. However, that’s when the influx of used cars is expected to end. The reason: Fewer leases were taken out in 2025 due to a slowdown in automaker incentives, and 2026 isn’t shaping up to be any better. “Unless there’s a major shift in incentives that favors leasing,” Drury said, “we’ll likely be in this stifled state of low inventory and high retail prices for the foreseeable future.”

﻿Is now a good time to buy a used car?

Mid-to-late fall is the best time to buy a used car, but not everyone can neatly fit that into their life. Things happen, and sometimes you may need a new car in February. Are you going to wait eight months to buy one? No.

The more realistic answer to “Is now a good time to buy a used car?” is “yes,” provided you’ve done the necessary preparations to determine your affordability, appraise your trade-in, browse used car listings and get preapproved for a loan to compare interest rates.

Do’s and don’ts for the best time to buy a used car

Do: Get an early start on things, while your current vehicle is still in working order and you have time to browse inventory. Start browsing used car listings now. If you see something you like, you may need to move quickly so that someone else doesn’t buy the car you want.

Don’t: Rush and try to shoehorn your car purchase into the ideal month or holiday weekend. You may encounter larger crowds at the dealership and are likely to miss important details that can determine whether or not you get a good deal. Your research and preparation will make far more of an impact on the deal you get than trying to fit it into a specific month.

Do: Get your current car appraised to determine its trade-in value. One silver lining in the current market is that your car could be worth more than usual, as good used cars remain in high demand.

Don’t: Wait to buy your next used car until your current vehicle is hanging on by a thread — or totally busted. Doing so can add an element of urgency to the buying process that tends to favor the seller. It’s tough to be patient and objective about a vehicle you’re considering if you’re in a tight spot and desperate to replace your current one.

Final pro tip: Taking a preemptive approach can head off much of the stress of buying a used car. If your current ride is starting to show its age or you anticipate that your car needs will change in the foreseeable future, start researching the models and features that you’re interested in, get a sense of pricing by checking out local dealerships and online ads, and set a budget now. This approach will give you a more informed perspective during the buying process and may allow you to be more selective about the time of year that you enter the market.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.