Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 22 had reached 681,222 COVID-19-related deaths and 42.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Sep. 20, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.



#50. Mariposa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (12 total deaths)

— 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,944 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,621 (967 total cases)

— 51.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (78 new cases, +56% change from previous week)



#49. Solano County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (312 total deaths)

— 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,938 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,843 (44,061 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (606 new cases, -16% change from previous week)



#48. Sonoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (376 total deaths)

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,965 (39,376 total cases)

— 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (449 new cases, -22% change from previous week)



#47. Santa Cruz County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (211 total deaths)

— 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,902 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,369 (20,134 total cases)

— 36.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (208 new cases, -32% change from previous week)



#46. Yuba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (61 total deaths)

— 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,897 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,738 (9,234 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (229 new cases, -29% change from previous week)



#45. San Mateo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (607 total deaths)

— 53.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,889 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,806 (52,172 total cases)

— 41.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (636 new cases, +2% change from previous week)



#44. Alameda County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (1,320 total deaths)

— 53.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,945 (116,068 total cases)

— 40.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (1,389 new cases, -22% change from previous week)



#43. Contra Costa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (924 total deaths)

— 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,880 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (16 new deaths, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,287 (95,595 total cases)

— 29.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (1,217 new cases, -26% change from previous week)



#42. Trinity County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (10 total deaths)

— 52.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,877 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,853 (719 total cases)

— 49.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (47 new cases, +96% change from previous week)



#41. Mendocino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (71 total deaths)

— 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,861 (6,819 total cases)

— 32.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (298 new cases, -7% change from previous week)



#40. Colusa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (18 total deaths)

— 50.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,852 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,491 (2,907 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (51 new cases, +19% change from previous week)



#39. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (85 total deaths)

— 50.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,844 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,477 (8,456 total cases)

— 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (207 new cases, -22% change from previous week)



#38. Lassen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (27 total deaths)

— 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,824 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,829 (6,368 total cases)

— 78.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (27 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#37. Modoc County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (8 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,092 (627 total cases)

— 39.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#36. Placer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (364 total deaths)

— 46.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,808 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (20 new deaths, +186% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,136 (36,390 total cases)

— 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (938 new cases, -9% change from previous week)



#35. Marin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (242 total deaths)

— 45.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,799 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,599 (17,080 total cases)

— 43.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (167 new cases, -9% change from previous week)



#34. Siskiyou County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (41 total deaths)

— 45.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,930 (3,888 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (242 new cases, +35% change from previous week)



#33. Santa Clara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (1,841 total deaths)

— 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,787 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (21 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,282 (140,387 total cases)

— 37.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (1,414 new cases, -19% change from previous week)



#32. Butte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (230 total deaths)

— 38.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (8 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,674 (21,205 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 431 (945 new cases, +24% change from previous week)



#31. Glenn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (30 total deaths)

— 38.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,708 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,961 (3,964 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 465 (132 new cases, +3% change from previous week)



#30. San Benito County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (67 total deaths)

— 37.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,280 (7,085 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (93 new cases, +6% change from previous week)



#29. Yolo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (239 total deaths)

— 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,670 (19,118 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (326 new cases, -16% change from previous week)



#28. San Luis Obispo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (313 total deaths)

— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,665 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (14 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,987 (28,273 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (485 new cases, -24% change from previous week)



#27. Santa Barbara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (500 total deaths)

— 34.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,659 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (6 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,645 (43,065 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (915 new cases, +9% change from previous week)



#26. San Diego County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (4,006 total deaths)

— 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,604 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (64 new deaths, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,461 (349,227 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (4,168 new cases, -26% change from previous week)



#25. Del Norte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (34 total deaths)

— 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,585 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 21.6 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,016 (3,342 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (127 new cases, -28% change from previous week)



#24. Tehama County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (84 total deaths)

— 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,616 (8,211 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (443 new cases, +33% change from previous week)



#23. Monterey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (565 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,510 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (7 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,391 (49,445 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (545 new cases, +45% change from previous week)



#22. Ventura County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (1,120 total deaths)

— 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (13 new deaths, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,539 (97,623 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (968 new cases, -35% change from previous week)



#21. Sacramento County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (2,070 total deaths)

— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (60 new deaths, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,656 (149,866 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (2,435 new cases, -13% change from previous week)



#20. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (87 total deaths)

— 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,456 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.8 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,334 (6,010 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (151 new cases, -41% change from previous week)



#19. Calaveras County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (66 total deaths)

— 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,360 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,391 (3,393 total cases)

— 36.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (134 new cases, +3% change from previous week)



#18. Amador County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (59 total deaths)

— 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,317 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,319 (4,897 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (100 new cases, -9% change from previous week)



#17. Shasta County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (276 total deaths)

— 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,247 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (11 new deaths, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,465 (20,647 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (1,148 new cases, +14% change from previous week)



#16. Sutter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (153 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,463 (13,055 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (278 new cases, -33% change from previous week)



#15. Madera County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (258 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,119 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,775 (21,672 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (507 new cases, -6% change from previous week)



#14. Kern County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (1,515 total deaths)

— 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,076 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (19 new deaths, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,930 (134,397 total cases)

— 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (4,022 new cases, +14% change from previous week)



#13. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (5,354 total deaths)

— 1.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,066 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (48 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,873 (313,529 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (3,334 new cases, +6% change from previous week)



#12. Tuolumne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (93 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,243 (6,125 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (185 new cases, -7% change from previous week)



#11. Kings County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (285 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,892 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (10 new deaths, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,640 (30,038 total cases)

— 68.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (674 new cases, -14% change from previous week)



#10. Fresno County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (1,889 total deaths)

— 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,860 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (36 new deaths, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,577 (135,647 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (2,619 new cases, -13% change from previous week)



#9. Tulare County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (896 total deaths)

— 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (9 new deaths, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,618 (72,812 total cases)

— 33.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (2,071 new cases, +21% change from previous week)



#8. Merced County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (535 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,814 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (14 new deaths, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,145 (39,279 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (842 new cases, -10% change from previous week)



#7. Riverside County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (4,802 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,801 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (53 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,473 (357,558 total cases)

— 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (3,950 new cases, -16% change from previous week)



#6. San Joaquin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (1,615 total deaths)

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,596 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (34 new deaths, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,748 (97,162 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (1,699 new cases, +4% change from previous week)



#5. Inyo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (39 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,563 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,213 (1,662 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (57 new cases, +138% change from previous week)



#4. Stanislaus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (1,229 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,494 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (35 new deaths, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,534 (80,034 total cases)

— 24.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (2,142 new cases, +21% change from previous week)



#3. San Bernardino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (5,501 total deaths)

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,183 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (71 new deaths, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,912 (346,895 total cases)

— 36.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (3,502 new cases, -12% change from previous week)



#2. Los Angeles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (25,849 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (219 new deaths, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,385 (1,444,127 total cases)

— 23.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (16,310 new cases, +86% change from previous week)



#1. Imperial County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (755 total deaths)

— 143.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,892 (34,235 total cases)

— 61.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (402 new cases, +66% change from previous week)