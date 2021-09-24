stacker-California



Canva

Most popular girl names in the 60s in California

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.



Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#50. Gina

Gina is a name of German origin meaning “farmer”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,635

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#1330 (tie) most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 52,347



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,025

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 371 (#911 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119



DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#48. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,222

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 112 (#1998 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291



pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#47. Theresa

Theresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “late summer”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,249

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#1277 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,120



Canva

#46. Kim

Kim is a name of English origin meaning “kingly”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,534

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#1874 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,378



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#45. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,601

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,352 (#300 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 52,764



phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#44. Michele

Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning “Who is like God?”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,640

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#3005 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 86,992



Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#43. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,884

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#1170 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341



Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#42. Debbie

Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,083

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#3208 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193



Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#41. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,120

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,956 (#133 most common name, -67.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,034



Canva

#40. Cindy

Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,155

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 861 (#461 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589



Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#39. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,289

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,843 (#103 most common name, -58.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#38. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,364

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 949 (#419 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,970



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#37. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,679

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,188 (#182 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468



Canva

#36. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,842

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 283 (#1093 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#35. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,885

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#734 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883



Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#34. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,973

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 204 (#1385 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#33. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,105

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 986 (#412 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483



Mcimage // Shutterstock

#32. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,389

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825



Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#31. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,499

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 451 (#785 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,515

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#1431 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778



Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#29. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,335

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 478 (#739 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#28. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,396

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#2129 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650



Canva

#27. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,619

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 807 (#488 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707



Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#26. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,815

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#2266 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#25. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,976

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 334 (#973 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#24. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,032

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 332 (#977 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#23. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,295

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#4489 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,711

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 374 (#907 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457



Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#21. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,931

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 638 (#594 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333



Canva

#20. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,962

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#481 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770



Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#19. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,459

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,299 (#312 most common name, -90.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078



riggleton // Shutterstock

#18. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,032

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 901 (#443 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834



Oleggg // Shutterstock

#17. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,206

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,447 (#83 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,642



Bodler // Shutterstock

#16. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,073

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 167 (#1566 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561



Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#15. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,741

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 406 (#850 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#14. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,202

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,360 (#16 most common name, -36.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897



s_oleg // Shutterstock

#13. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,066

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 751 (#522 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#12. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,982

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 852 (#467 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412



photoDiod // Shutterstock

#11. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,056

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429



Canva

#10. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,986

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 563 (#652 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137



Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#9. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,050

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#357 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184



Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#8. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,144

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,337 (#305 most common name, -93.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606



Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#7. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 20,027

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,194 (#341 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151



Canva

#6. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,384

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#5. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,400

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,656 (#240 most common name, -92.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223



Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#4. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,681

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 314 (#1014 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661



New Africa // Shutterstock

#3. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 24,006

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,592 (#252 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#2. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 24,395

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285



Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 43,743

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604 (#614 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980