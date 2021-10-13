stacker-California



Best places to retire in California

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in California. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

#25. Walnut Creek

– Population: 69,567

– Median home value: $793,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $2,095 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $105,948

#24. Santa Venetia

– Population: 4,474

– Median home value: $798,500 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,417 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $93,194

#23. North Tustin

– Population: 24,705

– Median home value: $926,100 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,033 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $156,176

#22. Manhattan Beach

– Population: 35,500

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (70% own)

– Median rent: $2,628 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $153,023

#21. Tiburon

– Population: 9,144

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (67% own)

– Median rent: $2,440 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $154,915

#20. Cerritos

– Population: 50,143

– Median home value: $685,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $2,410 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $106,190

#19. Carmel-by-the-Sea

– Population: 3,830

– Median home value: $1,550,600 (57% own)

– Median rent: $2,209 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $98,188

#18. Cedar Ridge

– Population: 1,015

– Median home value: $279,200 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,130 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $63,529

#17. Alamo

– Population: 14,905

– Median home value: $1,670,500 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,796 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $239,545

#16. Montecito

– Population: 8,245

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (72% own)

– Median rent: $2,404 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $159,706

#15. Palos Verdes Estates

– Population: 13,434

– Median home value: $2,000,000 (86% own)

– Median rent: $2,683 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $194,543

#14. Villa Park

– Population: 5,861

– Median home value: $1,184,100 (97% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (3% rent)

– Median household income: $165,000

#13. Newport Beach

– Population: 85,694

– Median home value: $1,898,900 (57% own)

– Median rent: $2,251 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $127,223

#12. Belvedere

– Population: 2,134

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (76% own)

– Median rent: $2,690 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $245,208

#11. Rancho Mirage

– Population: 18,193

– Median home value: $498,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,191 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $78,682

#10. Piedmont

– Population: 11,317

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (88% own)

– Median rent: $3,229 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $224,659

#9. Beverly Hills

– Population: 34,186

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (41% own)

– Median rent: $2,244 (59% rent)

– Median household income: $106,936

#8. Pacific Grove

– Population: 15,522

– Median home value: $857,900 (46% own)

– Median rent: $1,758 (54% rent)

– Median household income: $88,250

#7. Corte Madera

– Population: 9,838

– Median home value: $1,200,300 (66% own)

– Median rent: $2,642 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $149,439

#6. Seal Beach

– Population: 24,204

– Median home value: $371,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,907 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $68,852

#5. Del Mar

– Population: 4,331

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (53% own)

– Median rent: $2,320 (47% rent)

– Median household income: $129,063

#4. Laguna Woods

– Population: 16,053

– Median home value: $288,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,755 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $44,020

#3. Larkspur

– Population: 12,319

– Median home value: $1,309,200 (51% own)

– Median rent: $2,080 (49% rent)

– Median household income: $109,426

#2. Indian Wells

– Population: 5,370

– Median home value: $722,500 (84% own)

– Median rent: $788 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $107,500

#1. Del Monte Forest

– Population: 4,105

– Median home value: $1,356,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $2,914 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $147,500

