Most popular girl names in the 80s in California
Pixabay
Most popular girl names in the 80s in California
Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Canva
#50. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,517
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 751 (#522 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #96
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,916
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#49. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,751
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 563 (#652 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 45,097
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#48. Erika
Erika is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,016
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 828 (#479 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,816
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#47. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,029
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,022 (#195 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958
Nitin Kumar // Pexels
#46. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,389
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#1,116 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#45. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,481
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 807 (#488 (tie) most common name, -90.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #115
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,313
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#44. Jacqueline
Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,719
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,074 (#126 most common name, -64.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,525
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#43. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,121
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,038 (#396 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#42. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,316
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 638 (#594 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 67,999
Durganand // Shutterstock
#41. Diana
Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,328
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,956 (#133 most common name, -68.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,768
Canva
#40. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,620
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,323 (#17 most common name, +7.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 54,397
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#39. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,940
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,299 (#312 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#38. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,034
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,337 (#305 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,572
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#37. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,058
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,982 (#72 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154
Canva
#36. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,565
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20,672 (#6 most common name, +95.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#35. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,726
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,070 (#380 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#34. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,946
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,213 (#336 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,821
Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock
#33. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,075
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,843 (#103 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#32. Erica
Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,256
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#684 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145
Pexels
#31. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,373
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,539 (#154 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#30. Veronica
Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,411
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,239 (#323 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 39,065
Canva
#29. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,670
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,739 (#12 most common name, +0.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#28. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,752
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604 (#614 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#27. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,965
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,383 (#47 most common name, -46.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241
Canva
#26. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,214
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 915 (#434 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795
Canva
#25. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,429
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,456 (#82 most common name, -64.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#24. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,234
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,188 (#182 most common name, -83.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#23. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,630
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,145 (#185 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#22. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,079
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435
Pixabay
#21. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,365
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,891 (#134 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#20. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,397
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,518 (#272 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#19. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,400
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#357 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#18. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,730
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662 (#238 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610
Canva
#17. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,986
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,496 (#277 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#16. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,675
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,529 (#266 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998
CroMary // Shutterstock
#15. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,714
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,806 (#219 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935
Bodler // Shutterstock
#14. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,184
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#929 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841
PxHere
#13. Vanessa
Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,226
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,105 (#94 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,690
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#12. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,407
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,447 (#83 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 65,648
riggleton // Shutterstock
#11. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,006
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,352 (#300 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#10. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,799
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,570
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,360 (#16 most common name, -57.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#8. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,400
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#7. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,571
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,576 (#78 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,196
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#5. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,698
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,247 (#68 most common name, -81.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559
Canva
#4. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 28,941
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,973 (#201 most common name, -93.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#3. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,561
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,137 (#39 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147
Canva
#2. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,353
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,799
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,750 (#109 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439
Comments