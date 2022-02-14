Most popular boy names in the 80s in California
Pixabay
Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.
Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.
To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in California.
Canva
#50. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,482
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,767 (#266 most common name, -81.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,915
Unsplash
#49. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,875
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,356 (#311 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 113,597
PxHere
#48. Bryan
Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,978
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,911 (#106 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 80,488
Canva
#47. Miguel
Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,137
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,645 (#76 most common name, -34.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #116
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,189
Unsplash
#46. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,350
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,573 (#95 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#45. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,775
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,278 (#212 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365
Canva
#44. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,140
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,435 (#48 most common name, -15.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #106
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,012
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#43. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,888
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,776 (#110 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 85,897
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#42. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,011
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 752 (#445 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 108,165
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#41. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,021
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,368 (#2 most common name, +111.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#40. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,416
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,591 (#16 most common name, +41.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#39. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,485
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,534 (#147 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#38. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,595
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,187 (#50 most common name, -27.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 37,123
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#37. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,616
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,261 (#61 most common name, -34.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,320
Canva
#36. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,886
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,212 (#217 (tie) most common name, -82.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,339
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#35. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,412
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,650 (#6 most common name, +68.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 81,932
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#34. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,468
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,871 (#179 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371
Canva
#33. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,768
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,905 (#176 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 103,828
Irisska // Shutterstock
#32. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,011
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,110 (#164 most common name, -79.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#31. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,022
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,704 (#187 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#30. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,217
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,606 (#25 most common name, -4.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#29. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,284
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,088 (#81 most common name, -60.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743
Pexels
#28. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,316
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,644 (#276 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781
Pixabay
#27. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,974
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,370 (#59 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049
PxHere
#26. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,819
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,602 (#56 most common name, -51.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,205
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#25. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 19,908
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,227 (#29 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240
PxHere
#24. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 21,722
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,134 (#125 most common name, -81.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#23. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 21,788
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,559 (#46 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#22. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,426
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,946 (#43 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#21. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,709
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,453 (#119 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#20. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,165
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,837 (#87 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#19. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,411
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,006 (#53 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293
Canva
#18. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,550
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,874 (#131 most common name, -84.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976
Pixabay
#17. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,030
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,661 (#92 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755
Sidharth Sircar // Pexels
#16. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,730
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,779 (#32 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906
Unsplash
#15. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,187
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,514 (#57 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016
Shutterstock
#14. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,342
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,694 (#8 most common name, -32.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#13. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 30,260
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,235 (#62 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034
PxHere
#12. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 30,850
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,244 (#28 most common name, -53.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362
Todd Trapani // Unsplash
#11. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 30,908
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,781 (#24 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367
Canva
#10. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 31,998
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,277 (#17 most common name, -46.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013
Pixabay
#9. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 32,228
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032 (#34 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,349
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels
#8. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 33,476
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,557 (#35 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848
Philippe Put // Flickr
#7. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 35,500
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,280 (#27 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533
Canva
#6. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 36,320
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,154 (#73 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598
Pexels
#5. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,264
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,661 (#5 most common name, -48.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894
Canva
#4. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 50,145
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,502 (#3 most common name, -51.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414
Unsplash
#3. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,612
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,868 (#11 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610
Canva
#2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 61,487
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,923 (#31 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793
Pixabay
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,620
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,941 (#14 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592
