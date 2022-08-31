

Canva

Counties with the most seniors in California

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in California.

You may also like: California is the #4 state with the most rural hospital closures since 2005



Armona // Wikicommons

#58. Kings County

– Population aged 65 or older: 10.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.1%

– Median age: 32 years old

— Median age of males: 32.2 years old

— Median age of females: 31.5 years old

– Total population: 151,090 people



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#57. Kern County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.9%

– Median age: 31.9 years old

— Median age of males: 31.3 years old

— Median age of females: 32.5 years old

– Total population: 892,458 people



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#56. Merced County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 29.5%

– Median age: 31.2 years old

— Median age of males: 30.4 years old

— Median age of females: 32 years old

– Total population: 273,661 people



Canva

#55. Tulare County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.8%

– Median age: 31.2 years old

— Median age of males: 30.5 years old

— Median age of females: 31.9 years old

– Total population: 463,955 people



Canva

#54. San Bernardino County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.4%

– Median age: 33.6 years old

— Median age of males: 32.6 years old

— Median age of females: 34.7 years old

– Total population: 2,162,532 people

You may also like: 13.9 percent of households in California receive food stamps



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#53. Fresno County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.4%

– Median age: 32.4 years old

— Median age of males: 31.6 years old

— Median age of females: 33.3 years old

– Total population: 990,204 people



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Yuba County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.5%

– Median age: 33 years old

— Median age of males: 32.3 years old

— Median age of females: 34 years old

– Total population: 77,524 people



Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Yolo County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%

– Median age: 31.1 years old

— Median age of males: 30.5 years old

— Median age of females: 31.8 years old

– Total population: 218,774 people



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#50. San Benito County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.7%

– Median age: 35.7 years old

— Median age of males: 35 years old

— Median age of females: 36.5 years old

– Total population: 61,547 people



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#49. San Joaquin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.1%

– Median age: 34.4 years old

— Median age of males: 33.3 years old

— Median age of females: 35.6 years old

– Total population: 751,615 people

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from California



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#48. Imperial County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.7%

– Median age: 32.5 years old

— Median age of males: 31.6 years old

— Median age of females: 33.6 years old

– Total population: 180,580 people



Public Domain

#47. Stanislaus County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.1%

– Median age: 34.3 years old

— Median age of males: 33.1 years old

— Median age of females: 35.2 years old

– Total population: 546,235 people



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#46. Santa Clara County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.9%

– Median age: 37.2 years old

— Median age of males: 36.1 years old

— Median age of females: 38.4 years old

– Total population: 1,924,379 people



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#45. Monterey County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.2%

– Median age: 34.7 years old

— Median age of males: 34.2 years old

— Median age of females: 35.2 years old

– Total population: 432,977 people



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#44. Los Angeles County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 36.7 years old

— Median age of males: 35.6 years old

— Median age of females: 37.9 years old

– Total population: 10,040,682 people

You may also like: Best public high schools in California



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Alameda County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%

– Median age: 37.8 years old

— Median age of males: 36.9 years old

— Median age of females: 38.6 years old

– Total population: 1,661,584 people



Public Domain

#42. Madera County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.4%

– Median age: 34.1 years old

— Median age of males: 33.2 years old

— Median age of females: 34.9 years old

– Total population: 155,925 people



SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%

– Median age: 36.1 years old

— Median age of males: 34.8 years old

— Median age of females: 37.5 years old

– Total population: 3,323,970 people



Canva

#40. Sacramento County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%

– Median age: 36.4 years old

— Median age of males: 35.2 years old

— Median age of females: 37.7 years old

– Total population: 1,537,948 people



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lassen County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.1%

– Median age: 36.8 years old

— Median age of males: 35 years old

— Median age of females: 44.2 years old

– Total population: 30,600 people

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in California



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#38. Riverside County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.2%

– Median age: 35.8 years old

— Median age of males: 35 years old

— Median age of females: 36.7 years old

– Total population: 2,437,864 people



CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Colusa County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.3%

– Median age: 35.4 years old

— Median age of males: 34.5 years old

— Median age of females: 36.4 years old

– Total population: 21,491 people



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Orange County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 38.3 years old

— Median age of males: 36.9 years old

— Median age of females: 39.6 years old

– Total population: 3,170,345 people



Pixabay

#35. Santa Barbara County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 33.8 years old

— Median age of males: 33 years old

— Median age of females: 34.9 years old

– Total population: 444,895 people



clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Mono County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.7%

– Median age: 39.5 years old

— Median age of males: 38.3 years old

— Median age of females: 40.6 years old

– Total population: 14,395 people

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in California



Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#33. Sutter County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.9%

– Median age: 35.8 years old

— Median age of males: 34.7 years old

— Median age of females: 37.1 years old

– Total population: 96,315 people



Canva

#32. Ventura County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.9%

– Median age: 38.5 years old

— Median age of males: 37.2 years old

— Median age of females: 39.9 years old

– Total population: 845,599 people



Canva

#31. Solano County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%

– Median age: 38.3 years old

— Median age of males: 36.9 years old

— Median age of females: 40.1 years old

– Total population: 444,538 people



Canva

#30. San Francisco

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 13.4%

– Median age: 38.3 years old

— Median age of males: 37.9 years old

— Median age of females: 38.7 years old

– Total population: 874,784 people



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Contra Costa County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%

– Median age: 39.9 years old

— Median age of males: 38.5 years old

— Median age of females: 41.1 years old

– Total population: 1,147,788 people

You may also like: California is the #3 state with the fewest people living near toxic release facilities



Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#28. San Mateo County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%

– Median age: 39.8 years old

— Median age of males: 38.4 years old

— Median age of females: 41.3 years old

– Total population: 765,623 people



Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Glenn County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.7%

– Median age: 35.9 years old

— Median age of males: 35 years old

— Median age of females: 37.4 years old

– Total population: 28,060 people



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#26. Santa Cruz County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%

– Median age: 38.2 years old

— Median age of males: 37.3 years old

— Median age of females: 39.3 years old

– Total population: 273,170 people



Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Humboldt County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%

– Median age: 38.9 years old

— Median age of males: 38.3 years old

— Median age of females: 39.5 years old

– Total population: 136,101 people



Canva

#24. Del Norte County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 40 years old

— Median age of males: 38.8 years old

— Median age of females: 42.1 years old

– Total population: 27,692 people

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California



Canva

#23. Butte County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%

– Median age: 36.9 years old

— Median age of males: 35.6 years old

— Median age of females: 38.2 years old

– Total population: 223,344 people



Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#22. Napa County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%

– Median age: 41.8 years old

— Median age of males: 40.8 years old

— Median age of females: 43 years old

– Total population: 138,572 people



Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Placer County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%

– Median age: 42.2 years old

— Median age of males: 40.7 years old

— Median age of females: 43.6 years old

– Total population: 391,799 people



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#20. Sonoma County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.6%

– Median age: 42.4 years old

— Median age of males: 40.9 years old

— Median age of females: 44 years old

– Total population: 496,801 people



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Tehama County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.9%

– Median age: 40.6 years old

— Median age of males: 39.3 years old

— Median age of females: 42.3 years old

– Total population: 64,176 people

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to California



Basar // Wikicommons

#18. San Luis Obispo County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.7%

– Median age: 39.5 years old

— Median age of males: 37.8 years old

— Median age of females: 41.6 years old

– Total population: 282,517 people



Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#17. Shasta County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%

– Median age: 41.7 years old

— Median age of males: 39.9 years old

— Median age of females: 43.7 years old

– Total population: 179,267 people



DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#16. El Dorado County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.9%

– Median age: 46.3 years old

— Median age of males: 45.2 years old

— Median age of females: 47.4 years old

– Total population: 190,345 people



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mendocino County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%

– Median age: 43.4 years old

— Median age of males: 42.2 years old

— Median age of females: 44.8 years old

– Total population: 87,110 people



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%

– Median age: 47.1 years old

— Median age of males: 45.6 years old

— Median age of females: 48.4 years old

– Total population: 259,441 people

You may also like: Best high schools in California



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lake County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%

– Median age: 45.3 years old

— Median age of males: 43.4 years old

— Median age of females: 47.1 years old

– Total population: 64,276 people



Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Inyo County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 45.3 years old

— Median age of males: 43.9 years old

— Median age of females: 46.9 years old

– Total population: 17,930 people



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Siskiyou County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%

– Median age: 47.7 years old

— Median age of males: 46.2 years old

— Median age of females: 49.4 years old

– Total population: 43,516 people



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Tuolumne County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.6%

– Median age: 48.7 years old

— Median age of males: 45.4 years old

— Median age of females: 51.5 years old

– Total population: 54,147 people



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Amador County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.3%

– Median age: 49.9 years old

— Median age of males: 47.2 years old

— Median age of females: 53.7 years old

– Total population: 39,023 people

You may also like: Recipes from California



Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Modoc County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 47.6 years old

— Median age of males: 46.9 years old

— Median age of females: 47.8 years old

– Total population: 8,853 people



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Nevada County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.1%

– Median age: 50.5 years old

— Median age of males: 48.4 years old

— Median age of females: 52.7 years old

– Total population: 99,417 people



Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Plumas County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.8%

– Median age: 51.9 years old

— Median age of males: 51.8 years old

— Median age of females: 52.2 years old

– Total population: 18,844 people



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Trinity County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.2%

– Median age: 52.4 years old

— Median age of males: 52.5 years old

— Median age of females: 52.3 years old

– Total population: 12,541 people



Canva

#4. Calaveras County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.6%

– Median age: 52.8 years old

— Median age of males: 51 years old

— Median age of females: 53.7 years old

– Total population: 45,828 people



EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Mariposa County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.4%

– Median age: 51.8 years old

— Median age of males: 50.7 years old

— Median age of females: 53.6 years old

– Total population: 17,319 people



Canva

#2. Sierra County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.3%

– Median age: 54 years old

— Median age of males: 49 years old

— Median age of females: 55.1 years old

– Total population: 2,898 people



Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alpine County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 47.6 years old

— Median age of males: 48.7 years old

— Median age of females: 42.3 years old

– Total population: 1,159 people