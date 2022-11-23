

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for girls in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in California in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#50. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 515

National

– Rank: #105

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,584



FreelySky // Shutterstock

#49. Genesis

Genesis is a name of Greek origin meaning “beginning”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 538

National

– Rank: #75

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,321



Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#48. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 545

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184



Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#47. Ariana

Ariana is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 560

National

– Rank: #88

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,967



CroMary // Shutterstock

#46. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 568

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#45. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 570

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486



Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock

#44. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 588

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388



Canva

#43. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 595

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584



Canva

#42. Aaliyah

Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 596

National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,588



Canva

#41. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 624

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#40. Leilani

Leilani is a name of Hawaiian origin meaning “heavenly flower”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 628

National

– Rank: #67

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,460



Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#39. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 632

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466



phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#38. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 636

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179



Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#37. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 641

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433



Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#36. Isla

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 644

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

Canva

#35. Delilah

Delilah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “delicate”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 675

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,735



Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#34. Elena

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 676

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252



Canva

#33. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 680

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835



Canva

#32. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 686

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474



Canva

#31. Valentina

Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 704

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,458

Canva

#30. Eliana

Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 708

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425



Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#29. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 711

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770



Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#28. Emilia

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 713

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837



Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

#27. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 721

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#26. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 749

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

Canva

#25. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 761

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687



Canva

#24. Maya

Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 771

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,050



Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#22. Layla (tie)

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 777

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303



ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#22. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 777

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 827

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#20. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 902

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327



Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#19. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 913

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 938

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,679



New Africa // Shutterstock

#17. Natalia

Natalia is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christmas day”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 949

National

– Rank: #79

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,191



Canva

#16. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 962

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

Oleggg // Shutterstock

#15. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 990

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348



Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#14. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,061

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,095

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,132

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285



Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#11. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,264

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,289

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437



Canva

#9. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,305

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#8. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,363

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952



George Rudy // Shutterstock

#7. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,458

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173



Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#6. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,648

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#5. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,808

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496



javi_indy // Shutterstock

#4. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,021

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096



Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#3. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,065

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005



Canva

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,171

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433



Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,395

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

