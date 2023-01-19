

Most popular girl names in the 90s in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Ana

Ana is a name of Spanish origin meaning “favored grace”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,552

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,329 (#166 (tie) most common name, -72.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #140

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,246



#49. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,732

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,662 (#238 most common name, -81.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,520



#48. Karina

Karina is a name of Scandinavian origin meaning “pure”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,938

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,574 (#254 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #145

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,293



#47. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,940

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,539 (#154 most common name, -71.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156



#46. Angelica

Angelica is a name of Latin origin meaning “angel”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,075

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,495 (#278 (tie) most common name, -83.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #106

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 31,172

#45. Gabriela

Gabriela is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,220

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,359 (#164 most common name, -74.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #135

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,832



#44. Alejandra

Alejandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of mankind”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,246

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,866 (#212 most common name, -79.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #166

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,680



#43. Daisy

Daisy is a name of English origin meaning “the day’s eye”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,583

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,990 (#98 most common name, -58.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #157

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,636



#42. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,932

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,807 (#219 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598



#41. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,026

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,141 (#357 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,231

#40. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,067

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,214 (#335 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #90

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 38,823



#39. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,328

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 986 (#412 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #129

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 24,692



#38. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,428

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,529 (#266 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 51,042



#37. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,557

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,338 (#304 (tie) most common name, -87.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #107

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 31,144



#36. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,620

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,352 (#300 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 74,639

#35. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,816

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,984 (#72 (tie) most common name, -57.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877



#34. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,873

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,840 (#57 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101



#33. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,950

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,075 (#126 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 45,882



#32. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,964

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,191 (#182 most common name, -81.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703



#31. Diana

Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,254

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,957 (#133 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #98

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 33,595

#30. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,325

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,701 (#61 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888



#29. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,954

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,567 (#80 most common name, -64.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793



#28. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,001

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,497 (#277 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581



#27. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,162

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,681 (#45 most common name, -49.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797



#26. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,249

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,323 (#17 most common name, -22.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,367

#25. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,920

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,353 (#119 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021



#24. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,951

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,385 (#47 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,228



#23. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,002

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,147 (#185 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144



#22. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,035

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,160 (#11 most common name, +0.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463



#21. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,138

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 915 (#434 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815

#20. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,831

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,518 (#272 most common name, -89.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360



#19. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,377

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,366 (#86 most common name, -71.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188



#18. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,550

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,528 (#46 most common name, -58.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,856



#17. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,942

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,892 (#134 most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578



#16. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,094

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,345 (#49 most common name, -60.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

#15. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,484 (#64 most common name, -67.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 105,302



#14. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,702

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,577 (#78 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102



#13. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,184

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,903 (#102 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 86,515



#12. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,182

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,782 (#107 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967



#11. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,536

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,449 (#83 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,856

#10. Vanessa

Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,847

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,105 (#94 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 57,832



#9. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,069

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,973 (#201 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101



#8. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,494

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 20,680 (#6 most common name, -8.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240



#7. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 23,977

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,249 (#68 most common name, -78.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371



#6. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 24,418

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,361 (#16 most common name, -57.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669

#5. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 25,834

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,741 (#12 most common name, -54.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009



#4. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,548

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,673 (#113 most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822



#3. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,793

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,069 (#127 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025



#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 33,092

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,138 (#39 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809



#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

California

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 47,822

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,753 (#110 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

You may also like: Immigrant farmworkers stand up: A major civil rights moment in California