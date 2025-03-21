Kristin Chiasson // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2025 men’s basketball recruits from California

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation’s best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from California using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#10. Winters Grady (SF)

– National rank: #84 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #20

– College: Michigan

– High school: Prolific Prep (Napa, CA)

#9. Alec Blair (SF)

– National rank: #74 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #17

– College: Oklahoma

– High school: De La Salle (Concord, CA)

#8. Elzie Harrington (SF)

– National rank: #68 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: USC

– High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

#7. Kelvin Odih (SF)

– National rank: #65 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #13

– College: West Virginia

– High school: SoCal Academy (Castaic, CA)

#6. Niko Bundalo (PF)

– National rank: #32 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: Washington

– High school: Prolific Prep (Napa, CA)

#5. Nikolas Khamenia (PF)

– National rank: #20 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: Duke

– High school: Harvard Westlake (Studio City, CA)

#4. Tounde Yessoufou (SF)

– National rank: #14 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– College: Baylor

– High school: St Joseph (Santa Maria, CA)

#3. Brayden Burries (CG)

– National rank: #11 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– College: not committed

– High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (San Bernardino, CA)

#2. Alijah Arenas (SG)

– National rank: #7 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: USC

– High school: Chatsworth (Chatsworth, CA)

#1. Darryn Peterson (CG)

– National rank: #3 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: Kansas

– High school: Prolific Prep (Napa, CA)

