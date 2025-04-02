Best-performing California stocks last week
photofriday // Shutterstock
Best-performing California stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in California last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in California, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 142 stocks met the criteria in California.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +33.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Stacker
#30. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$6.82)
– Market cap: $8.5 billion
– Headquarters: San Juan Capistrano
– Sector: Health Care and Social Assistance
Stacker
#29. Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)
– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$3.28)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
Stacker
#28. Prologis Inc (PLD)
– Last week price change: +4.9% (+$6.01)
– Market cap: $119.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#27. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
– Last week price change: +5.0% (+$16.64)
– Market cap: $113.6 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#26. Clorox Co. (CLX)
– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$7.66)
– Market cap: $19.0 billion
– Headquarters: Oakland
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#25. Ross Stores (ROST)
– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$7.81)
– Market cap: $51.8 billion
– Headquarters: Dublin
– Sector: Retail Trade
Stacker
#24. Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)
– Last week price change: +5.4% (+$3.57)
– Market cap: $4.6 billion
– Headquarters: Fremont
– Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
Stacker
#23. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
– Last week price change: +5.4% (+$7.80)
– Market cap: $15.4 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#22. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
– Last week price change: +5.5% (+$3.74)
– Market cap: $73.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#21. RH (RH)
– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$15.03)
– Market cap: $5.2 billion
– Headquarters: Corte Madera
– Sector: Retail Trade
Stacker
#20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$6.51)
– Market cap: $21.2 billion
– Headquarters: Pasadena
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#19. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$0.75)
– Market cap: $14.0 billion
– Headquarters: Irvine
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#18. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$6.61)
– Market cap: $16.7 billion
– Headquarters: Fremont
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#17. EBay (EBAY)
– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$3.38)
– Market cap: $28.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
Stacker
#16. Dropbox Inc (DBX)
– Last week price change: +6.4% (+$1.46)
– Market cap: $6.0 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#15. TREX Co. (TREX)
– Last week price change: +6.5% (+$4.13)
– Market cap: $7.3 billion
– Headquarters: Burlingame
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#14. Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)
– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$3.87)
– Market cap: $9.1 billion
– Headquarters: Carpinteria
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#13. Public Storage (PSA)
– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$21.53)
– Market cap: $59.9 billion
– Headquarters: Glendale
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#12. TriNet Group Inc (TNET)
– Last week price change: +7.0% (+$6.74)
– Market cap: $5.1 billion
– Headquarters: Dublin
– Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Stacker
#11. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$0.52)
– Market cap: $8.0 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Finance and Insurance
Stacker
#10. Skechers U S A (SKX)
– Last week price change: +7.6% (+$4.96)
– Market cap: $9.3 billion
– Headquarters: Manhattan Beach
– Sector: Wholesale Trade
Stacker
#9. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
– Last week price change: +8.0% (+$1.74)
– Market cap: $2.5 billion
– Headquarters: Pleasanton
– Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Stacker
#8. Unity Software Inc (U)
– Last week price change: +8.3% (+$1.37)
– Market cap: $7.1 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#7. Roblox Corporation (RBLX)
– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$3.57)
– Market cap: $26.4 billion
– Headquarters: San Mateo
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#6. Penumbra Inc (PEN)
– Last week price change: +10.3% (+$19.61)
– Market cap: $8.2 billion
– Headquarters: Alameda
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#5. Workday Inc (WDAY)
– Last week price change: +12.2% (+$28.21)
– Market cap: $55.1 billion
– Headquarters: Pleasanton
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#4. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
– Last week price change: +14.6% (+$19.71)
– Market cap: $27.1 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Rosa
– Sector: Manufacturing
Stacker
#3. Roku Inc (ROKU)
– Last week price change: +18.0% (+$10.56)
– Market cap: $8.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#2. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
– Last week price change: +20.8% (+$12.07)
– Market cap: $20.9 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Information
Stacker
#1. Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
– Last week price change: +33.3% (+$1.05)
– Market cap: $9.7 billion
– Headquarters: Newark
– Sector: Manufacturing