Best-performing California stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in California last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Stocks headquartered in California, listed on the Russell 3000 membership list, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on April 14th were considered. 142 stocks met the criteria in California.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +33.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$6.82)

– Market cap: $8.5 billion

– Headquarters: San Juan Capistrano

– Sector: Health Care and Social Assistance

#29. Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)

– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$3.28)

– Market cap: $6.9 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Real Estate and Rental and Leasing

#28. Prologis Inc (PLD)

– Last week price change: +4.9% (+$6.01)

– Market cap: $119.3 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#27. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

– Last week price change: +5.0% (+$16.64)

– Market cap: $113.6 billion

– Headquarters: Santa Clara

– Sector: Manufacturing

#26. Clorox Co. (CLX)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$7.66)

– Market cap: $19.0 billion

– Headquarters: Oakland

– Sector: Manufacturing

#25. Ross Stores (ROST)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$7.81)

– Market cap: $51.8 billion

– Headquarters: Dublin

– Sector: Retail Trade

#24. Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)

– Last week price change: +5.4% (+$3.57)

– Market cap: $4.6 billion

– Headquarters: Fremont

– Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services

#23. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

– Last week price change: +5.4% (+$7.80)

– Market cap: $15.4 billion

– Headquarters: San Diego

– Sector: Manufacturing

#22. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

– Last week price change: +5.5% (+$3.74)

– Market cap: $73.3 billion

– Headquarters: San Jose

– Sector: Information

#21. RH (RH)

– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$15.03)

– Market cap: $5.2 billion

– Headquarters: Corte Madera

– Sector: Retail Trade

#20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$6.51)

– Market cap: $21.2 billion

– Headquarters: Pasadena

– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#19. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$0.75)

– Market cap: $14.0 billion

– Headquarters: Irvine

– Sector: Manufacturing

#18. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$6.61)

– Market cap: $16.7 billion

– Headquarters: Fremont

– Sector: Manufacturing

#17. EBay (EBAY)

– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$3.38)

– Market cap: $28.8 billion

– Headquarters: San Jose

– Sector: Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services

#16. Dropbox Inc (DBX)

– Last week price change: +6.4% (+$1.46)

– Market cap: $6.0 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Information

#15. TREX Co. (TREX)

– Last week price change: +6.5% (+$4.13)

– Market cap: $7.3 billion

– Headquarters: Burlingame

– Sector: Manufacturing

#14. Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$3.87)

– Market cap: $9.1 billion

– Headquarters: Carpinteria

– Sector: Information

#13. Public Storage (PSA)

– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$21.53)

– Market cap: $59.9 billion

– Headquarters: Glendale

– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#12. TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

– Last week price change: +7.0% (+$6.74)

– Market cap: $5.1 billion

– Headquarters: Dublin

– Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

#11. SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$0.52)

– Market cap: $8.0 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Finance and Insurance

#10. Skechers U S A (SKX)

– Last week price change: +7.6% (+$4.96)

– Market cap: $9.3 billion

– Headquarters: Manhattan Beach

– Sector: Wholesale Trade

#9. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

– Last week price change: +8.0% (+$1.74)

– Market cap: $2.5 billion

– Headquarters: Pleasanton

– Sector: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

#8. Unity Software Inc (U)

– Last week price change: +8.3% (+$1.37)

– Market cap: $7.1 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Information

#7. Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$3.57)

– Market cap: $26.4 billion

– Headquarters: San Mateo

– Sector: Information

#6. Penumbra Inc (PEN)

– Last week price change: +10.3% (+$19.61)

– Market cap: $8.2 billion

– Headquarters: Alameda

– Sector: Manufacturing

#5. Workday Inc (WDAY)

– Last week price change: +12.2% (+$28.21)

– Market cap: $55.1 billion

– Headquarters: Pleasanton

– Sector: Information

#4. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

– Last week price change: +14.6% (+$19.71)

– Market cap: $27.1 billion

– Headquarters: Santa Rosa

– Sector: Manufacturing

#3. Roku Inc (ROKU)

– Last week price change: +18.0% (+$10.56)

– Market cap: $8.8 billion

– Headquarters: San Jose

– Sector: Information

#2. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

– Last week price change: +20.8% (+$12.07)

– Market cap: $20.9 billion

– Headquarters: San Jose

– Sector: Information

#1. Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

– Last week price change: +33.3% (+$1.05)

– Market cap: $9.7 billion

– Headquarters: Newark

– Sector: Manufacturing