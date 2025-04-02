Stacker // Canva

Fastest-growing jobs in California

With the country eager to put the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the American economy continued to boom in 2023. The national unemployment rate remained around 3.6%, while the total number of people employed grew to roughly 152 million, up from 148 million in 2022.

The economy has seen several significant changes in recent years. Many people are leaving expensive coastal states such as California and New York and moving to more affordable places in the Mountain West region and the South, buoyed by companies that have embraced remote work. What’s more, in a reversal of past trends, wages grew the fastest for lower-earning workers.

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in California. Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023. Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state.

Keep reading to learn which jobs are growing the fastest in California.

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#50. Radiologists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.2% (700 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,400

— Employment in 2022: 1,700

— Median annual salary in 2023: $163,440

alexdov // Shutterstock

#49. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.4% (670 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,290

— Employment in 2022: 1,620

— Median annual salary in 2023: $43,660

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#48. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.7% (550 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,870

— Employment in 2022: 1,320

— Median annual salary in 2023: $104,770

Canva

#47. Family medicine physicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +41.8% (4,560 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 15,480

— Employment in 2022: 10,920

— Median annual salary in 2023: $228,970

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#46. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +42.0% (1,110 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,750

— Employment in 2022: 2,640

— Median annual salary in 2023: $56,330

Nature’s Charm // Shutterstock

#45. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +42.1% (8,960 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 30,240

— Employment in 2022: 21,280

— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,360

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#44. Education teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +43.2% (1,450 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,810

— Employment in 2022: 3,360

— Median annual salary in 2023: $84,090

DenisKlimov // Shutterstock

#43. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.0% (510 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,670

— Employment in 2022: 1,160

— Median annual salary in 2023: $57,140

Brian Goodman // Shutterstock

#42. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.9% (390 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,240

— Employment in 2022: 850

— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,480

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Fundraising managers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.0% (1,420 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,510

— Employment in 2022: 3,090

— Median annual salary in 2023: $129,480

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#40. Survey researchers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.1% (350 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,110

— Employment in 2022: 760

— Median annual salary in 2023: $71,060

ibnu alias // Shutterstock

#39. Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.4% (1,540 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,860

— Employment in 2022: 3,320

— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,520

welcomia // Shutterstock

#38. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +47.1% (6,260 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 19,560

— Employment in 2022: 13,300

— Median annual salary in 2023: $74,820

Canva

#37. Engine and other machine assemblers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +47.8% (550 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,700

— Employment in 2022: 1,150

— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,600

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#36. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.4% (7,820 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 23,980

— Employment in 2022: 16,160

— Median annual salary in 2023: $39,560

Canva

#35. Obstetricians and gynecologists

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.6% (1,020 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,120

— Employment in 2022: 2,100

— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

Canva

#34. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.8% (1,380 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,210

— Employment in 2022: 2,830

— Median annual salary in 2023: $73,420

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Political science teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.8% (410 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,250

— Employment in 2022: 840

— Median annual salary in 2023: $109,500

Canva

#32. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +49.0% (1,800 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 5,470

— Employment in 2022: 3,670

— Median annual salary in 2023: $41,360

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#31. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +51.3% (1,340 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,950

— Employment in 2022: 2,610

— Median annual salary in 2023: $124,290

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#30. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +51.4% (18,560 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 54,660

— Employment in 2022: 36,100

— Median annual salary in 2023: $58,080

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#29. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +54.3% (700 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,990

— Employment in 2022: 1,290

— Median annual salary in 2023: $125,700

Canva

#28. Special education teachers, middle school

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +54.4% (2,550 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 7,240

— Employment in 2022: 4,690

— Median annual salary in 2023: $95,380

Canva

#27. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +54.4% (430 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,220

— Employment in 2022: 790

— Median annual salary in 2023: $59,820

Canva

#26. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.4% (3,730 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 10,460

— Employment in 2022: 6,730

— Median annual salary in 2023: $108,160

Canva

#25. Photographers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.8% (2,900 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 8,100

— Employment in 2022: 5,200

— Median annual salary in 2023: $64,740

Dmytro Sheremeta // Shutterstock

#24. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +59.4% (980 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,630

— Employment in 2022: 1,650

— Median annual salary in 2023: $39,670

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#23. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.1% (1,250 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,330

— Employment in 2022: 2,080

— Median annual salary in 2023: $139,150

amarklc // Shutterstock

#22. Museum technicians and conservators

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +62.6% (620 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,610

— Employment in 2022: 990

— Median annual salary in 2023: $60,830

Canva

#21. Chemical engineers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +64.9% (610 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,550

— Employment in 2022: 940

— Median annual salary in 2023: $110,920

Canva

#20. Dancers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +65.1% (1,920 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,870

— Employment in 2022: 2,950

— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

Canva

#19. Bus drivers, transit and intercity

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +70.0% (14,810 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 35,960

— Employment in 2022: 21,150

— Median annual salary in 2023: $65,970

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#18. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +73.0% (730 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,730

— Employment in 2022: 1,000

— Median annual salary in 2023: $125,770

Said M // Shutterstock

#17. Service unit operators, oil and gas

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +74.3% (1,650 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,870

— Employment in 2022: 2,220

— Median annual salary in 2023: $59,560

Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +77.1% (1,350 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 3,100

— Employment in 2022: 1,750

— Median annual salary in 2023: $38,980

Canva

#15. Audiovisual equipment installers and repairers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +77.6% (1,840 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,210

— Employment in 2022: 2,370

— Median annual salary in 2023: $61,650

Canva

#14. Barbers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +78.6% (660 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,500

— Employment in 2022: 840

— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,970

Canva

#13. Social sciences teachers, postsecondary, all other

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +80.3% (1,260 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,830

— Employment in 2022: 1,570

— Median annual salary in 2023: $96,940

Canva

#12. Continuous mining machine operators

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +80.4% (450 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,010

— Employment in 2022: 560

— Median annual salary in 2023: $60,910

Canva

#11. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +81.0% (510 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,140

— Employment in 2022: 630

— Median annual salary in 2023: $126,280

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#10. Physics teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +84.0% (680 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,490

— Employment in 2022: 810

— Median annual salary in 2023: $125,440

Canva

#9. Slaughterers and meat packers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +87.0% (3,740 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 8,040

— Employment in 2022: 4,300

— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,810

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +96.6% (570 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,160

— Employment in 2022: 590

— Median annual salary in 2023: $115,840

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#7. Operations research analysts

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +133.2% (11,480 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 20,100

— Employment in 2022: 8,620

— Median annual salary in 2023: $82,870

Canva

#6. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +157.7% (820 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,340

— Employment in 2022: 520

— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,330

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#5. Entertainment attendants and related workers, all other

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +185.1% (870 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,340

— Employment in 2022: 470

— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,690

Canva

#4. History teachers, postsecondary

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +191.6% (1,820 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,770

— Employment in 2022: 950

— Median annual salary in 2023: $97,390

viktoriia varvashchenko // Shutterstock

#3. Disc jockeys, except radio

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +356.8% (1,570 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 2,010

— Employment in 2022: 440

— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

wonderlustpicstravel // Shutterstock

#2. Subway and streetcar operators

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +420.6% (1,430 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 1,770

— Employment in 2022: 340

— Median annual salary in 2023: $73,600

Cameris // Shutterstock

#1. Taxi drivers

– Increase in employment 2022-2023: +696.2% (3,690 employees)

— Employment in 2023: 4,220

— Employment in 2022: 530

— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,280

This story features data reporting and writing by Wade Zhou and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.