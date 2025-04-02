Skip to Content
Where refugees in California are arriving from

Shadows of group of people walking through the sunny streets with painted United States of America flag on the floor.

Robsonphoto // Shutterstock

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn’t immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.

In September 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Venezeula, Afghanistan, and Congo. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

In Venezuela, over 7.5 million people have left the country due to extreme inflation, violence, food and medicine scarcity, and other factors. Most have resettled in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans. For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries.

Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in California in September 2024. Countries with only one refugee since October 2023 are not included.

September refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in September
To California:
#1. Afghanistan: 560
#2. Syria: 211
#3. Guatemala: 163
#4. Venezuela: 159
#5. Iraq: 81
#6. Armenia: 63
#7. Myanmar: 40
#8. El Salvador: 38
#9. Congo: 37
#10. Nicaragua: 34
#11. Belarus: 32
#12. Ukraine: 22
#13. Eritrea: 21
#14. Ethiopia: 14
#15. Somalia: 13
#16. Sudan: 10
#17. Iran: 9
#17. Uzbekistan: 9
#19. Republic of South Sudan: 8
#20. Vietnam: 7
#21. Honduras: 6
#22. Haiti: 4
#23. Russia: 3
#24. Colombia: 2
#24. Moldova: 2
#26. Yemen: 1

To the U.S. as a whole:
#1. Venezuela: 3,653
#2. Congo: 2,296
#3. Afghanistan: 2,068
#4. Syria: 1,585
#5. Myanmar: 1,455

States that accepted the most refugees in September:
#1. Texas: 1,702
#2. California: 1,550
#3. New York: 918
#4. Florida: 768
#5. Illinois: 750

Read on to see the countries that California has accepted the most refugees from since the start of the fiscal year in October 2023.

Afghan women in burkas pass by a man outside a market

Canva

#1. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023
To California: 3,171

To the U.S. as a whole: 14,707
Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan
#1. California: 3,171
#2. Texas: 1,574
#3. Virginia: 1,257
#4. Washington: 889
#5. New York: 658

Daily scene of tuktuks, street stalls and motorbikes in San Pedro

Lauren Squire // Shutterstock

#2. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023
To California: 794

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,017
Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala
#1. California: 794
#2. Texas: 551
#3. Florida: 257
#4. North Carolina: 255
#5. New York: 219

People buying spices at a street market in Damascus

hanohiki // Shutterstock

#3. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023
To California: 763

To the U.S. as a whole: 11,274
Top states receiving refugees from Syria
#1. Michigan: 1,186
#2. New York: 1,112
#3. Pennsylvania: 954
#4. California: 763
#5. Texas: 676

Elevated view of Baghdad street scene

Focus and Blur // Shutterstock

#4. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2023
To California: 364

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,278
Top states receiving refugees from Iraq
#1. California: 364
#2. Michigan: 260
#3. Texas: 189
#4. Nebraska: 136
#5. Illinois: 122

An aerial view of caracas, Venezuela.

Canva

#5. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023
To California: 332

To the U.S. as a whole: 12,878
Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela
#1. Texas: 2,039
#2. Florida: 1,883
#3. Illinois: 664
#4. New York: 514
#5. Georgia: 512

Armenian people emerge from a church in the city of Metsamore

Sebastian Castelier // Shutterstock

#6. Armenia

Refugees that arrived from Armenia since October 2023
To California: 280

To the U.S. as a whole: 319
Top states receiving refugees from Armenia
#1. California: 280
#2. Washington: 21
#3. South Carolina: 9
#4. Oregon: 5
#5. Ohio: 4

People gather in a urban park on the streets of Tehran

Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock

#7. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2023
To California: 277

To the U.S. as a whole: 470
Top states receiving refugees from Iran
#1. California: 277
#2. Texas: 53
#3. Michigan: 17
#4. Washington: 14
#4. Georgia: 14

People walking by a Cathedral in Granada, Nicaragua

Milosz Maslanka // Shutterstock

#8. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023
To California: 259

To the U.S. as a whole: 3,299
Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua
#1. Florida: 382
#2. Texas: 313
#3. California: 259
#4. North Carolina: 139
#5. Minnesota: 135

Woman carrying child to Lviv train station on snowy day

Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock

#9. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2023
To California: 248

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,447
Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine
#1. Washington: 524
#2. California: 248
#3. New York: 90
#4. Florida: 74
#5. South Carolina: 61

An aerial view of El Salvador.

Canva

#10. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2023
To California: 187

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,331
Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador
#1. California: 187
#2. Texas: 174
#3. Maryland: 119
#4. Virginia: 99
#5. North Carolina: 83

Woman carries basket through street in Bukavu

Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock

#11. Congo

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023
To California: 174

To the U.S. as a whole: 19,922
Top states receiving refugees from Congo
#1. Texas: 1,791
#2. Kentucky: 1,735
#3. Ohio: 1,343
#4. New York: 1,295
#5. Arizona: 1,274

People shopping at Pieta Central market in Chisinau

JackKPhoto // Shutterstock

#12. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2023
To California: 107

To the U.S. as a whole: 366
Top states receiving refugees from Moldova
#1. Washington: 114
#2. California: 107
#3. Florida: 24
#3. Oregon: 24
#5. Minnesota: 17

A panoramic view of Minsk, Belarus.

karp5 // Shutterstock

#13. Belarus

Refugees that arrived from Belarus since October 2023
To California: 89

To the U.S. as a whole: 391
Top states receiving refugees from Belarus
#1. Washington: 91
#2. California: 89
#3. Massachusetts: 34
#4. New York: 27
#5. Pennsylvania: 24

People crossing a busy street near Moscow’s business center

YuryKara // Shutterstock

#14. Russia

Refugees that arrived from Russia since October 2023
To California: 78

To the U.S. as a whole: 347
Top states receiving refugees from Russia
#1. Washington: 83
#2. California: 78
#3. Oregon: 43
#4. Minnesota: 22
#4. North Carolina: 22

A horse-drawn taxi passes through a busy shopping area

Chantal de Bruijne // Shutterstock

#15. Myanmar

Refugees that arrived from Myanmar since October 2023
To California: 77

To the U.S. as a whole: 7,347
Top states receiving refugees from Myanmar
#1. Texas: 882
#2. Illinois: 761
#3. New York: 736
#4. Wisconsin: 570
#5. Georgia: 462

Muslim woman in hijab waking on streets of Hargeisa

Dave Primov // Shutterstock

#16. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023
To California: 60

To the U.S. as a whole: 4,801
Top states receiving refugees from Somalia
#1. Minnesota: 1,267
#2. New York: 366
#3. Ohio: 326
#4. Arizona: 280
#5. Missouri: 257

Many people on a dirt street in Shendi

Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock

#17. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2023
To California: 58

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,180
Top states receiving refugees from Sudan
#1. New York: 194
#2. Texas: 170
#3. Ohio: 146
#4. Pennsylvania: 132
#5. Missouri: 124

Woman crossing road by Medlar Market in Asmara

Dave Primov // Shutterstock

#18. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023
To California: 53

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,410
Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea
#1. Texas: 286
#2. Washington: 253
#3. lowa: 162
#4. North Carolina: 141
#5. Maryland: 129

Woman and child on busy market street of Copan

amnat30 // Shutterstock

#19. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2023
To California: 48

To the U.S. as a whole: 901
Top states receiving refugees from Honduras
#1. Texas: 144
#2. Florida: 108
#3. New York: 62
#4. California: 48
#5. Georgia: 44

People walking through the Chitta Gate in the old town area of Lahore

W_NAMKET // Shutterstock

#20. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2023
To California: 27

To the U.S. as a whole: 856
Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan
#1. Pennsylvania: 120
#2. Texas: 88
#3. Virginia: 62
#4. Illinois: 57
#5. North Carolina: 56

Pedestrians and traffic on the streets of Almaty

Omri Eliyahu // Shutterstock

#21. Kazakhstan

Refugees that arrived from Kazakhstan since October 2023
To California: 19

To the U.S. as a whole: 111
Top states receiving refugees from Kazakhstan
#1. Washington: 43
#2. California: 19
#2. Pennsylvania: 19
#4. Oregon: 10
#5. Massachusetts: 8

People walking on the street in Aksum

Artush // Shutterstock

#22. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2023
To California: 18

To the U.S. as a whole: 501
Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia
#1. Minnesota: 152
#2. Washington: 46
#3. Texas: 38
#4. Ohio: 33
#5. Georgia: 29

An aerial shot of Tashkent TV Tower in Uzbekistan at sunset.

Canva

#23. Uzbekistan

Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October 2023
To California: 17

To the U.S. as a whole: 53
Top states receiving refugees from Uzbekistan
#1. California: 17
#2. New York: 13
#3. Washington: 12
#4. Ohio: 6
#5. Oregon: 5

Pedestrians on a street in Bogota, Columbia

Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock

#23. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2023
To California: 17

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,382
Top states receiving refugees from Colombia
#1. Florida: 137
#2. Texas: 117
#3. New York: 114
#4. Washington: 95
#5. North Carolina: 93

Cars, people and mopeds on the streets of Kinshasa.

Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock

#25. Republic of Congo

Refugees that arrived from Republic of Congo since October 2023
To California: 14

To the U.S. as a whole: 353
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of Congo
#1. Missouri: 32
#2. Pennsylvania: 28
#3. Wisconsin: 26
#4. New York: 25
#4. Illinois: 25

A distant view of homes on a hillside in Haiti.

Canva

#26. Haiti

Refugees that arrived from Haiti since October 2023
To California: 13

To the U.S. as a whole: 256
Top states receiving refugees from Haiti
#1. Pennsylvania: 41
#2. Florida: 31
#3. Nevada: 16
#3. Texas: 16
#5. Georgia: 15

Men gathered in the streets with motorcycles in Juba

punghi // Shutterstock

#27. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2023
To California: 9

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,320
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan
#1. Nebraska: 151
#2. Texas: 122
#3. New York: 94
#4. lowa: 88
#5. Colorado: 68

An aerial view of islands an boats in Vietmnam.

Canva

#28. Vietnam

Refugees that arrived from Vietnam since October 2023
To California: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 118
Top states receiving refugees from Vietnam
#1. Minnesota: 52
#2. North Carolina: 37
#3. California: 8
#4. Oklahoma: 7
#5. Arkansas: 5

A distant view of Constantine, Algeria.

Canva

#29. Algeria

Refugees that arrived from Algeria since October 2023
To California: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 11
Top states receiving refugees from Algeria
#1. California: 7
#2. Massachusetts: 2
#2. New York: 2

A distant view of Mount Victoria in Cameroon.

Canva

#29. Cameroon

Refugees that arrived from Cameroon since October 2023
To California: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 120
Top states receiving refugees from Cameroon
#1. Pennsylvania: 13
#1. Texas: 13
#3. Minnesota: 9
#4. Nevada: 8
#5. Maryland: 7

People on a busy street in Phnom Penh

aleksander hunta // Shutterstock

#31. Cambodia

Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October 2023
To California: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 58
Top states receiving refugees from Cambodia
#1. Texas: 17
#2. Rhode Island: 10
#3. North Carolina: 7
#4. California: 5
#4. Oregon: 5

Wide view of traditional, older buildings on a hillside in Yemen.

Canva

#32. Yemen

Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2023
To California: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 198
Top states receiving refugees from Yemen
#1. Michigan: 46
#2. New York: 26
#3. Georgia: 17
#4. Texas: 15
#5. North Carolina: 13

People standing in front of shops by roadside

Beata Tabak // Shutterstock

#33. Ivory Coast

Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October 2023
To California: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 66
Top states receiving refugees from Ivory Coast
#1. Pennsylvania: 10
#2. Minnesota: 8
#3. Massachusetts: 7
#4. Arkansas: 6
#5. Florida: 4

An arial view of Tbilisi, Georgia.

Canva

#33. Georgia

Refugees that arrived from Georgia since October 2023
To California: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 34
Top states receiving refugees from Georgia
#1. Washington: 23
#2. Pennsylvania: 4
#3. California: 3
#4. Indiana: 2
#4. New York: 2

Women beside fishing boats on the beaches of Yoff

Salvador Aznar // Shutterstock

#35. Senegal

Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2023
To California: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 84
Top states receiving refugees from Senegal
#1. Massachusetts: 16
#2. South Carolina: 15
#3. Florida: 9
#3. Georgia: 9
#5. Texas: 8

An aerial view of Kingston, Jamaica.

Canva

#35. Jamaica

Refugees that arrived from Jamaica since October 2023
To California: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 12
Top states receiving refugees from Jamaica
#1. California: 2
#1. Colorado: 2
#1. Connecticut: 2
#1. Michigan: 2
#1. North Carolina: 2

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.

Stacker

