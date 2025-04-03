Skip to Content
Best public high schools in California

Best public high schools in California

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in California using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Del Norte High School

– Location: Poway Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,586 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
#29. Helix Charter High School

– Location: La Mesa, CA
– Enrollment: 2,462 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
#28. Preuss School UCSD

– Location: La Jolla, CA
– Enrollment: 853 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
#27. Mountain View High School

– Location: Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,316 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
#26. Granada Hills Charter

– Location: Granada Hills, CA
– Enrollment: 5,675 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
#25. Westview High School

– Location: Poway Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,351 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
#24. Oxford Academy

– Location: Anaheim Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,289 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
#23. Whitney High School

– Location: ABC Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,013 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
#22. High Tech Los Angeles

– Location: Lake Balboa, CA
– Enrollment: 372 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
#21. Middle College High School

– Location: Lodi Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 301 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
#20. Los Altos High School

– Location: Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,136 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
#19. Mt. Everest Academy

– Location: San Diego Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 227 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
#18. Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM

– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 735 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
#17. Riverside STEM Academy

– Location: Riverside Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 662 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
#16. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,340 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
#15. Torrey Pines High School

– Location: San Dieguito Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,649 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
#14. Soar High (Students on Academic Rise)

– Location: Antelope Valley Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 464 (33:1 student to teacher ratio)
#13. Lowell High School

– Location: San Francisco Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,652 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
#12. The Science Academy STEM Magnet

– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 443 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
#11. Saratoga High School

– Location: Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,159 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
#10. University High School

– Location: Irvine Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,097 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
#9. Palo Alto High School

– Location: Palo Alto Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,010 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#8. Orange County School of the Arts

– Location: Santa Ana, CA
– Enrollment: 2,217 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
#7. University High School

– Location: Fresno, CA
– Enrollment: 487 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
#6. California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley

– Location: Duarte, CA
– Enrollment: 962 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
#5. Academy of the Canyons

– Location: William S. Hart Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 395 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
#4. Canyon Crest Academy

– Location: San Dieguito Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,346 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
#3. Henry M. Gunn High School

– Location: Palo Alto Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,868 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#2. Troy High School

– Location: Fullerton Joint Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,614 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
#1. California Academy of Mathematics & Science

– Location: Long Beach Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 667 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: Grade A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

Stacker

