Counties where homes are selling the fastest in California

Canva

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The median number of days a home spent on the market in February was 48, five days less than the year before. In California, the typical home was on the market 35 days.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in California using data from Redfin. To be included, counties had at least 100 home sales and are selling quicker than the state median. They are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, counties with the most home sales overall were ranked higher.

Canva

#14. Marin County

– Median days on market: 34
– Median sale price: $1,455,000
– Total homes sold: 105

Canva

#13. Santa Barbara County

– Median days on market: 34
– Median sale price: $905,000
– Total homes sold: 187

Canva

#12. Orange County

– Median days on market: 32
– Median sale price: $1,100,000
– Total homes sold: 1,446

Canva

#11. Tulare County

– Median days on market: 31
– Median sale price: $357,000
– Total homes sold: 190

Canva

#10. San Joaquin County

– Median days on market: 28
– Median sale price: $525,000
– Total homes sold: 359

Canva

#9. Placer County

– Median days on market: 27
– Median sale price: $632,351
– Total homes sold: 350

Canva

#8. Fresno County

– Median days on market: 26
– Median sale price: $405,000
– Total homes sold: 458

Canva

#7. Stanislaus County

– Median days on market: 20
– Median sale price: $450,000
– Total homes sold: 247

Canva

#6. San Diego County

– Median days on market: 18
– Median sale price: $885,000
– Total homes sold: 1,822

Canva

#5. San Mateo County

– Median days on market: 16
– Median sale price: $1,530,000
– Total homes sold: 305

Canva

#4. Sacramento County

– Median days on market: 15
– Median sale price: $525,000
– Total homes sold: 842

Canva

#3. Contra Costa County

– Median days on market: 14
– Median sale price: $773,500
– Total homes sold: 622

Canva

#2. Alameda County

– Median days on market: 13
– Median sale price: $1,100,000
– Total homes sold: 633

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#1. Santa Clara County

– Median days on market: 11
– Median sale price: $1,450,000
– Total homes sold: 713

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox

Stacker

