Best public middle schools in California
Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in California using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.
#10. Pacific Trails Middle School
– School grades: 7-8
– Location: San Dieguito Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 980 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#9. Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Palo Alto Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,025 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#8. Fletcher Middle School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Palo Alto Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 549 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#7. The Preuss School UC San Diego
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: La Jolla, CA
– Enrollment: 826 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#6. Rancho Learning Center
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Arcadia Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 72 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#5. Granada Hills Charter
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Granada Hills, CA
– Enrollment: 6,014 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#4. The Science Academy STEM Magnet
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 513 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#3. Riverside STEM Academy
– School grades: 5-12
– Location: Riverside Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 659 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Mt. Everest Academy
– School grades: K-12
– Location: San Diego Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 205 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 718 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+