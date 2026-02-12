Valentine's Day gifting trends in California, according to Instacart data

Tauva // Shutterstock



Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest gifting moments of the year in California, and Instacart data shows just how much love customers are sending to friends and family. From top Valentine’s Day gifts (hello, floral bouquets) to the cities that go all out for romance, these insights reveal when gifting peaks, what items consumers gravitate toward the most, and where Valentine’s spirit shines the brightest across the country. Read on for a closer look at how California and America showed the love this year.

Key Takeaways:

Valentine’s Day is a top-tier gifting moment on Instacart, ranking as the second biggest gifting day of the year, trailing only Mother’s Day, driven largely by perfectly timed, last-minute gestures like same-day flower and chocolate deliveries.

Classic Valentine’s gifts still reign supreme. On February 14, Fresh Cut Roses (+1,933%), Combination Flower Bouquets (+1,459%), and Stuffed Animals (+1,867%) all surged well above their yearly averages, proving timeless traditions continue to anchor the holiday.

Romance may vary by region. Mississippi (+57%) emerged as the most Valentine’s-loving state, while cities like Savannah, GA (+49%), Arlington, TX (+40%), and Indianapolis, IN (+34%) led the nation in Valentine’s-related ordering compared to the national average.

Valentine’s Day sparks more than flowers and candy. Orders for sexual wellness essentials peaked sharply on February 14, including Vibrators and Massagers (+74%), Condoms (+62%), and Personal Lubricants (+50%), underscoring the holiday’s uniquely concentrated, occasion-driven shopping behavior.

Instacart



Where does California rank for the most romantic state?

To see where Valentine’s spirit runs strongest, we looked at which states ordered Valentine’s-related items most frequently on February 13 and 14, compared to the national average.

California ordered 8.05% less Valentine’s-related items than the national average, ranking as the #23 least among all states.

The most romantic state this year was Mississippi, where customers ordered Valentine’s items 57% more often than the national average. Close behind were Alabama (+43%), Montana (+43%), Hawai’i (+36%), and Idaho (+34%), offering a mix of Southern charm and mountain west romance.

On the other end of the spectrum, several states ordered Valentine’s items less frequently than average, including North Dakota (-38%), Minnesota (-34%), Wisconsin (-34%), and New Hampshire (-32%). While love may be universal, how it shows up in carts clearly varies by region.

Instacart



Cities that Know How to Woo

Zooming in even further, Instacart analyzed Valentine’s ordering patterns across major U.S. cities. Among the top cities by total order volume, we took a look at who most frequently ordered popular Valentine’s categories like Fresh Cut Roses, Combination Flower Bouquets, Chocolate-Covered Fresh Fruit, Valentine’s Day Cards, and more.

The top three cities most likely to show some love on Valentine’s Day are:

Savannah, GA (+49% vs. national average) Arlington, TX (+40%) Indianapolis, IN (+34%)

Southern and Southwestern cities were especially well-represented near the top, with Fort Worth (+33%), Albuquerque (+31%), Tucson (+30%), and New Orleans (+29%) all showing elevated Valentine’s ordering behavior.

Meanwhile, many of the largest metro areas ordered Valentine’s items less frequently than the nation overall. New York City (-34%), San Francisco (-28%), Philadelphia (-23%), Chicago (-14%), and Los Angeles (-16%) all fell below the national average, suggesting that while big cities may offer endless romantic connections, they might rely less on traditional Valentine’s staples to show their love.

Romance, by the Cartful

Valentine’s Day cravings don’t look the same everywhere, and Instacart data shows that some cities lean more heavily into traditionally “romantic” foods than others.

Looking at orders placed between February 13–14, several cities stood out for ordering aphrodisiac-associated ingredients at higher rates than the national average. These include items like dark chocolate, strawberries, oysters, avocados, nuts, and pomegranates.

Leading the list for aphrodisiac food orders were Colorado Springs, CO (+31%), Scottsdale, AZ (+31%), Madison, WI (+31%), Denver, CO (+29%), and Portland, OR (+24%). From fresh fruit to seafood to chocolate treats, these cities showed a clear appetite for celebrating the holiday through rich food.

Whether planning a cozy low-key night in or cooking something extra special, the data shows that romance (at least in the cart) is very much alive.

Instacart



Cupid’s Biggest Day of the Year

When it comes to gifting on the Instacart platform, Valentine’s Day stands in a league of its own. Based on 2025 purchase data, Valentine’s Day was one of the top two gifting days of the entire year – second only to Mother’s Day (hi, Mom!).

This sharp spike highlights what many people already know: Valentine’s Day isn’t just about planning ahead with a dinner reservation or an expensive gift, but it’s also about those perfectly timed, last-minute gestures like sending your loved one fresh flowers at work or buying ingredients to make your kids heart-shaped pancakes.

Instacart



Give the Gift of Love, with Flowers

Unsurprisingly, classic Valentine’s staples dominated gift orders on February 14 in 2025. Flowers and chocolate reigned supreme, proving that some traditions never go out of style:

Roses: Roses are red, violets are blue … and roses are still a mainstay of this heart-filled holiday! With the share of orders increasing by 1,933%, it’s clear this flower is always a welcome romantic gesture.

Combination Flower Bouquet: Combination Flower Bouquets saw an increased order share (+1,459%) compared to the yearly average. Their popularity may point to shifting Valentine’s traditions, as consumers embrace more versatile arrangements that work just as well for friends, parents, and kids — while roses remain a classic choice reserved largely for romantic relationships.

Chocolate Candies: What’s Valentine’s Day without a sweet treat? Seems most people agree that chocolate is a must-have, with the share of Chocolate Candy orders increasing by about 111%.

Chocolate-Covered Fresh Fruit: The combination of tangy fruit with smooth chocolate is a must-have for Cupid’s big day, with orders surging about 4,693%.

Stuffed Animals and Plush Toys: Because no Valentine’s celebration is complete without something cuddly, the share of orders for Stuffed Animals and Plush Toys increased by 1,867%, rounding out many gift baskets and grand gestures.

Instacart



The Valentine’s Day Timeline

Valentine’s Day shopping patterns show a clear spike in sexual wellness essentials. On February 14, orders for Condoms (+62%), Vibrators and Massagers (+74%), and Personal Lubricants (+50%) all surged compared to their yearly averages. While demand remained relatively elevated on February 15, interest tapered off by February 16 – highlighting a concentrated, occasion-driven spike centered on Valentine’s Day itself.

Until Next Time, Valentine

From coast to coast, Valentine’s Day proves to be a moment when love shows up loud and clear in the cart. Whether it’s purchasing fresh cut roses for a loved one or treating yourself to a box of assorted chocolates, Valentine’s Day is a powerful snapshot of how people express love through their everyday purchases.

This story was

produced by

Instacart and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.