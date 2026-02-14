Stuart Monk // Shutterstock



The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they’re entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from California using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here’s the players from California set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Elija Harmon (DL)

– National rank: #206 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #26

– College: Oklahoma

– Offers: Oklahoma, Arizona, Auburn, California, Florida

– High school: Inglewood (Inglewood, CA)

#19. Khalil Terry (S)

– National rank: #201 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #21

– College: Notre Dame

– Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan State, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State

– High school: Tustin (Tustin, CA)

#18. Danny Lang (CB)

– National rank: #189 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #19

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#17. Alifeleti Tuihalamaka (DL)

– National rank: #187 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #24

– College: not committed

– Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Boston College, California

– High school: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, CA)

#16. Troy Bowens (DL)

– National rank: #168 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #20

– College: not committed

– Offers: Arizona State, California, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota

– High school: Sutter (Sutter, CA)

#15. Nico Bland (WR)

– National rank: #164 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #23

– College: Arizona State

– Offers: Arizona State, Minnesota, UCLA, Utah, Washington

– High school: Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)

#14. Jailen Hill (CB)

– National rank: #150 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: not committed

– Offers: Texas A&M, USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona

– High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

#13. Myels Smith (DL)

– National rank: #145 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #16

– College: Texas A&M

– Offers: Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn

– High school: Inglewood (Los Angeles, CA)

#12. Gavin Williams (S)

– National rank: #142 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Damien (La Verne, CA)

#11. Brady Edmunds (QB)

– National rank: #141 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: Ohio State

– Offers: Ohio State, Georgia, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

#10. Taven Epps (LB)

– National rank: #102 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: Oklahoma

– Offers: Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State

– High school: Tustin (Tustin, CA)

#9. Demare Dezeurn (WR)

– National rank: #97 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #16

– College: Oklahoma

– Offers: Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California

– High school: Palisades (Pacific Palisades, CA)

#8. Rahzario Edwards (TE)

– National rank: #76 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #4

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Grant Union (Sacramento, CA)

#7. Quentin Hale (WR)

– National rank: #51 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #10

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, California, Georgia, LSU

– High school: Centennial (Corona, CA)

#6. JuJu Johnson (CB)

– National rank: #47 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: not committed

– Offers: Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Alabama, Arizona

– High school: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

#5. Kasi Currie (DL)

– National rank: #43 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: not committed

– Offers: Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State

– High school: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

#4. Duvay Williams (CB)

– National rank: #41 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: not committed

– Offers: Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Arizona

– High school: Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

#3. Marcus Fakatou (DL)

– National rank: #35 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU

– High school: Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)

#2. Donte Wright (CB)

– National rank: #31 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: Georgia

– Offers: Georgia, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California

– High school: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

#1. Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (S)

– National rank: #16 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas

– High school: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)