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Stacker-California

Coldest Junes in California since 1895

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Published 2:44 PM

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Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. June 1913
– Average temperature: 65.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 52.4°F
– Total precipitation: 0.79″

#9. June 1998
– Average temperature: 65.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78°F
– Monthly low temperature: 52.5°F
– Total precipitation: 0.77″

#8. June 1907
– Average temperature: 64.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 77.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 51.7°F
– Total precipitation: 0.91″

#7. June 1965
– Average temperature: 64.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78.1°F
– Monthly low temperature: 51.3°F
– Total precipitation: 0.32″

#5. June 1953 (tie)
– Average temperature: 64.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.6°F
– Total precipitation: 0.61″

#5. June 1908 (tie)
– Average temperature: 64.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 79.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 49.2°F
– Total precipitation: 0.19″

#4. June 1943
– Average temperature: 64.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 78.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.1°F
– Total precipitation: 0.54″

#3. June 1952
– Average temperature: 64.3°F
– Monthly high temperature: 77.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.6°F
– Total precipitation: 0.68″

#2. June 1944
– Average temperature: 63.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 77°F
– Monthly low temperature: 50.4°F
– Total precipitation: 0.63″

#1. June 1923
– Average temperature: 63.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 77.1°F
– Monthly low temperature: 49.2°F
– Total precipitation: 0.66″

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