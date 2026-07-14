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How gas prices have changed in California in the last week

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Published 2:42 PM

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Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in California using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of July 3.

California by the numbers
– Gas current price: $5.39
– Week change: -$0.10 (-1.8%)
– Year change: +$0.82 (+18.0%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $6.44 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $6.51
– Week change: -$0.13 (-2.0%)
– Year change: +$1.38 (+27.0%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $7.75 (4/9/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in California
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles: $5.68
#2. Bakersfield: $5.60
#3. San Francisco: $5.58
#4. Santa Rosa: $5.55
#5. Santa Cruz-Watsonville: $5.52
#6. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc: $5.52
#7. Napa: $5.52
#8. San Rafael: $5.51
#9. Merced: $5.47
#10. Madera-Chowchilla: $5.46
#11. Salinas: $5.46
#12. Oakland: $5.45
#13. San Diego: $5.43
#14. San Jose: $5.41
#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach: $5.40
#16. Sacramento: $5.38
#17. Yolo: $5.37
#18. Ventura: $5.35
#19. Vallejo-Fairfield: $5.34
#20. Fresno: $5.31
#21. Modesto: $5.30
#22. Chico-Paradise: $5.30
#23. Redding: $5.30
#24. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville: $5.29
#25. Hanford-Corcoran: $5.28
#26. Orange County: $5.27
#27. San Bernardino: $5.25
#28. El Centro: $5.24
#29. Riverside: $5.23
#30. Stockton-Lodi: $5.22
#31. Yuba City: $5.07

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Indiana: $3.10
#2. Texas: $3.35
#3. Oklahoma: $3.36
#4. Tennessee: $3.40
#5. Arkansas: $3.42

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#5. Oregon

– Regular gas price: $4.61

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. Alaska

– Regular gas price: $4.78

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#3. Washington

– Regular gas price: $5.07

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#2. California

– Regular gas price: $5.39

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#1. Hawaii

– Regular gas price: $5.47

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-California

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