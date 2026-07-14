Most popular boy names in the 50s in California
Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the ’50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, “I Love Lucy,” and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you’d actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 50s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,331
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12,345 (#22 most common name, +8.9% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 136,652 (#30 most common name)
#29. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,564
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 300 (#825 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 148,204 (#28 most common name)
#28. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,577
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,050 (#93 most common name, -56.4% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 158,998 (#27 most common name)
#27. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,959
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 536 (#569 most common name, -95.5% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 111,814 (#36 most common name)
#26. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,990
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,304 (#134 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 181,029 (#25 most common name)
#25. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,095
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,606 (#172 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 188,328 (#23 most common name)
#24. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,831
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 307 (#808 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 245,690 (#18 most common name)
#23. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,433
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,061 (#354 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 184,663 (#24 most common name)
#22. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,598
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 473 (#619 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 204,267 (#21 most common name)
#21. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 15,778
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10,692 (#31 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 300,006 (#13 most common name)
#20. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,090
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,866 (#237 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 198,322 (#22 most common name)
#19. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,901
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,042 (#360 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 207,276 (#20 most common name)
#18. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 16,935
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 788 (#440 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 178,453 (#26 most common name)
#17. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 19,375
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,522 (#281 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 262,822 (#16 most common name)
#16. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 19,790
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,657 (#262 (tie) most common name, -91.6% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 253,191 (#17 most common name)
#15. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 20,004
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 387 (#698 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 273,576 (#14 most common name)
#14. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 20,347
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,938 (#98 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 361,178 (#10 most common name)
#13. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 21,859
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 477 (#618 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 271,146 (#15 most common name)
#12. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 22,966
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 17,356 (#7 most common name, -24.4% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 243,725 (#19 most common name)
#11. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 25,839
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 306 (#812 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 329,935 (#12 most common name)
#10. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 27,601
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,771 (#77 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 454,385 (#8 most common name)
#9. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 36,140
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,223 (#202 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 382,585 (#9 most common name)
#8. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 36,854
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,156 (#30 most common name, -69.7% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 591,226 (#6 most common name)
#7. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 37,186
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,705 (#168 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 333,657 (#11 most common name)
#6. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 47,816
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,788 (#163 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 535,453 (#7 most common name)
#5. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 51,372
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12,971 (#19 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 843,776 (#1 most common name)
#4. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 59,531
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6,234 (#73 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 797,917 (#4 most common name)
#3. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 65,560
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 13,006 (#18 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 769,951 (#5 most common name)
#2. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 66,396
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,243 (#89 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 830,391 (#3 most common name)
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 74,204
– Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12,856 (#20 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 50s)
National:
– Babies from 1950 to 1959: 837,466 (#2 most common name)