See how many players from California have played for U.S. in World Cup
The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world. FIFA estimates that around 5 billion people tuned in during the last tournament in 2022 in Qatar. To put that in perspective, only about 2.5% of that total (125.6 million) watched the 2026 Super Bowl.
The 2026 World Cup is expected to bring in even more viewers. It kicks off on June 11, and what you may not know is that it will feature more foreign-born players than ever before in the tournament’s nearly 100-year history, according to the University of Oxford’s Centre on Migration, Policy and Society (also known as Compas). They report that “nearly one in four of the 1,248 players selected for national teams were born in a different country from the one they will represent.” The U.S. team of 26, for example, includes six foreign-born players and one who largely grew up outside of the country. The remaining 19 hail from 11 states, leaving 39 states unrepresented at this year’s tournament.
But what about when you look further back at the makeup of players since the tournament’s inception in 1930? Here, Stacker compiled data from a variety of sources to see how many soccer stars born in California have had the honor of playing in the World Cup for the United States men’s national soccer team throughout history. Read on to learn more about your local “football” legends.
U.S. men’s national soccer team players born in California
John Doyle
– Place of birth: San Jose
– World Cup: 1990
– Club: S.F. Bay Blackhawks
Christopher Sullivan
– Place of birth: San Jose
– World Cup: 1990
– Club: Győri
Eric Wynalda
– Place of birth: Fullerton
– World Cups: 1990, 1994, 1998
– Clubs: S.F. Bay Blackhawks, 1. FC Saarbrücken, San Jose Clash
Paul Krumpe
– Place of birth: Torrance
– World Cup: 1990
– Club: Real Santa Barbara
Eric Eichmann
– Place of birth: Margate
– World Cup: 1990
– Club: Fort Lauderdale Strikers
Paul Caligiuri
– Place of birth: Westminster
– World Cups: 1990, 1994
– Clubs: SV Meppen, United States Soccer Federation
David Vanole
– Place of birth: Redondo Beach
– World Cup: 1990
– Club: Los Angeles Heat
Mike Lapper
– Place of birth: Redondo Beach
– World Cup: 1994
– Club: United States Soccer Federation
Cle Kooiman
– Place of birth: Ontario
– World Cup: 1994
– Club: Cruz Azul
Frankie Hejduk
– Place of birth: La Mesa
– World Cups: 1998, 2002
– Clubs: Tampa Bay Mutiny, Bayer Leverkusen
John O’Brien
– Place of birth: Los Angeles
– World Cups: 2002, 2006
– Clubs: Ajax, Chivas USA
Eddie Lewis
– Place of birth: Cerritos
– World Cups: 2002, 2006
– Clubs: Fulham, Leeds United
Landon Donovan
– Place of birth: Ontario
– World Cups: 2002, 2006, 2010
– Clubs: San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy
Carlos Bocanegra
– Place of birth: Alta Loma
– World Cups: 2006, 2010
– Clubs: Fulham, Rennes
Jimmy Conrad
– Place of birth: Arcadia
– World Cup: 2006
– Club: Kansas City Wizards
Herculez Gomez
– Place of birth: Oxnard
– World Cup: 2010
– Club: Puebla
Jonathan Bornstein
– Place of birth: Torrance
– World Cup: 2010
– Club: Chivas USA
Maurice Edu
– Place of birth: Fontana
– World Cup: 2010
– Club: Rangers
Chris Wondolowski
– Place of birth: Danville
– World Cup: 2014
– Club: San Jose Earthquakes
Nick Rimando
– Place of birth: Montclair
– World Cup: 2014
– Club: Real Salt Lake
Luca de la Torre
– Place of birth: San Diego
– World Cup: 2022
– Club: Celta Vigo
Aaron Long
– Place of birth: Oak Hills
– World Cup: 2022
– Club: New York Red Bulls
Cristian Roldan
– Place of birth: Artesia
– World Cups: 2022, 2026
– Clubs: Seattle Sounders FC
Haji Wright
– Place of birth: Los Angeles
– World Cups: 2022, 2026
– Clubs: Antalyaspor, Coventry City
Max Arfsten
– Place of birth: Fresno
– World Cup: 2026
– Club: Columbus Crew
States with the most U.S. World Cup players
#1. California (25)
#2. Pennsylvania (15)
#3. Missouri (13)
#3. New Jersey (13)
#5. New York (10)
#6. Massachusetts (9)
#7. Illinois (7)
#8. Georgia (6)
#8. Texas (6)
#8. Washington (6)
#11. Florida (4)
#11. Maryland (4)
#13. Michigan (3)
#14. Alabama (2)
#14. Washington, D.C. (2)
#14. Wisconsin (2)
#17. Arizona (1)
#17. Colorado (1)
#17. Hawaii (1)
#17. Indiana (1)
#17. Kansas (1)
#17. Minnesota (1)
#17. North Carolina (1)
#17. Ohio (1)
#17. Oklahoma (1)
#17. Rhode Island (1)
#17. Virginia (1)