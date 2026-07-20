Best fantasy performances in Los Angeles Chargers history
Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.
Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Los Angeles Chargers history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise’s history, based on standard fantasy scoring.
Best Quarterback fantasy games
#5. Justin Herbert, November 21, 2021
– Stats: 382 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 90 Rushing Yards
– Game: LAC vs PIT, 41-37 Win
– Fantasy points: 34.28
#4. Jack Kemp, December 4, 1960
– Stats: 289 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 20 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs
– Game: LAC vs OAK, 41-17 Win
– Fantasy points: 37.56
#3. John Hadl, October 31, 1971
– Stats: 358 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 38 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
– Game: SDG vs NYJ, 49-21 Win
– Fantasy points: 38.12
#2. Justin Herbert, October 25, 2020
– Stats: 347 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 66 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
– Game: LAC vs JAX, 39-29 Win
– Fantasy points: 38.48
#1. Justin Herbert, October 10, 2021
– Stats: 398 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs
– Game: LAC vs CLE, 47-42 Win
– Fantasy points: 42.82
Best Running Back fantasy games
#5. LaDainian Tomlinson, November 19, 2006
– Stats: 105 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 74 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
– Game: SDG vs DEN, 35-27 Win
– Fantasy points: 41.9
#4. LaDainian Tomlinson, October 29, 2006
– Stats: 183 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 57 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs
– Game: SDG vs STL, 38-24 Win
– Fantasy points: 42.0
#3. LaDainian Tomlinson, September 25, 2005
– Stats: 192 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 28 Receiving Yards
– Game: SDG vs NYG, 45-23 Win
– Fantasy points: 43.04
#2. LaDainian Tomlinson, December 1, 2002
– Stats: 220 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 51 Receiving Yards
– Game: SDG vs DEN, 30-27 (OT) Win
– Fantasy points: 45.1
#1. LaDainian Tomlinson, October 14, 2007
– Stats: 198 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 16 Receiving Yards
– Game: SDG vs OAK, 28-14 Win
– Fantasy points: 45.4
Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games
#5. Kellen Winslow, December 11, 1983
– Stats: 162 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 14 Receptions, 18 Targets
– Game: SDG vs KAN, 41-38 Win
– Fantasy points: 34.2
#4. Lance Alworth, October 20, 1963
– Stats: 232 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions
– Game: SDG vs KAN, 38-17 Win
– Fantasy points: 35.2
#3. Wes Chandler, December 20, 1982
– Stats: 260 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 17 Targets
– Game: SDG vs CIN, 50-34 Win
– Fantasy points: 38.0
#2. Lance Alworth, December 1, 1968
– Stats: 171 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions
– Game: SDG vs DEN, 47-23 Win
– Fantasy points: 41.1
#1. Kellen Winslow, November 22, 1981
– Stats: 144 Receiving Yards, 5 Receiving TDs, 13 Receptions, 17 Targets
– Game: SDG vs OAK, 55-21 Win
– Fantasy points: 44.4