Cities adding the most high-income households
The number of high-income households in a community can have a large impact on local economics. High-income households — defined by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as those earning $200,000 or more per year — generally contribute more dollars to the local and state tax bases and to surrounding businesses. At the same time, this relative economic strength may sway entities to cater more to the preferences of these households to earn their patronage. Quick growth in high-income households may accelerate tax collection and business prosperity, just as their departure may cause some concern for local politicians, business owners, and neighbors.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 357 cities based on the change in high-income households between 2023 and 2024, according to the latest U.S. Census data.
Key Findings
- High-income households skyrocketed in this Connecticut city. Waterbury, Connecticut, had the highest relative growth in high-income households this year, going from 643 in 2023 to 2,295 households in 2024 — a 271% increase. The relative portion of high-income households grew from 1.4% of all households to 5.2%. Meanwhile, the median household income in Waterbury in 2024 remained fairly low at $47,881.
- In six other cities, the number of high-income households grew by over 70%. After Waterbury, the cities with the most growth in high-income households include Inglewood, California (88.9%); Montgomery, Alabama (82.6%); Menifee, California (82.0%); Albany, New York (72.1%), Beaumont, Texas (71.8%); and Lakeland, Florida (71.4%).
- More than 40% of households are high-income in these cities. Santa Clara, California, has the highest proportion of high-income households in the community, with 46.9% earning $200,000 per year or more in 2024. Other cities with large high-income populations include Sunnyvale, California (46.3%); Fremont, California (43.3%); San Mateo, California (42.6%); and Bellevue, Washington (41.8%).
- Lansing, Michigan, saw the biggest decline in high-income households. The number of high-income households in Lansing dropped from 1,374 in 2023 to 703 in 2024, a 46.2% decline. Meanwhile, the median household income remained steady both years at around $55,250. Other cities that saw large declines in high-income households include Akron, Ohio (-36.8%); Allentown, Pennsylvania (-35.0%); Norman, Oklahoma (-32.0%); and Killeen, Texas (-27.3%).
Top 50 Cities With the Most Growth in High-Income Households
Cities are ranked based on the percentage increase in the gross number of households earning $200,000 or more year over year.
- Waterbury, Connecticut
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 271.4%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2295
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 643
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.2%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 1.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $47,881
- Median household income, 2023: $43,420
- Inglewood, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 88.9%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 4241
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2048
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.2%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 5.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $69,362
- Median household income, 2023: $72,900
- Montgomery, Alabama
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 82.6%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 6974
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3816
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 8.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.6%
- Median household income, 2024: $59,292
- Median household income, 2023: $57,300
- Menifee, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 82.0%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 6428
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3503
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 16.2%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.9%
- Median household income, 2024: $103,609
- Median household income, 2023: $82,402
- Albany, New York
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 72.1%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3617
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1930
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.3%
- Median household income, 2024: $65,231
- Median household income, 2023: $61,390
- Beaumont, Texas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 71.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2955
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1723
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.7%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.9%
- Median household income, 2024: $54,065
- Median household income, 2023: $60,010
- Lakeland, Florida
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 71.4%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 4087
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2531
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 8.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.9%
- Median household income, 2024: $63,859
- Median household income, 2023: $57,131
- Columbia, Missouri
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5755
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3449
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.8%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $80,543
- Median household income, 2023: $62,972
- Brandon, Florida
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 6423
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3566
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.5%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.0%
- Median household income, 2024: $80,980
- Median household income, 2023: $82,027
- Odessa, Texas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5647
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3466
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.8%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $79,531
- Median household income, 2023: $74,562
- Independence, Missouri
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 68.2%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 1921
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1129
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 3.7%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 2.2%
- Median household income, 2024: $58,535
- Median household income, 2023: $61,432
- West Covina, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 67.9%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 6515
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3511
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 18.8%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 11.2%
- Median household income, 2024: $101,296
- Median household income, 2023: $96,525
- Surprise, Arizona
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 65.5%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 9295
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 5137
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 14.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.7%
- Median household income, 2024: $100,824
- Median household income, 2023: $89,560
- Laredo, Texas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 63.9%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 4777
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2847
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.6%
- Median household income, 2024: $61,519
- Median household income, 2023: $60,720
- Santa Maria, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 63.6%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3839
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2188
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.6%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.7%
- Median household income, 2024: $74,986
- Median household income, 2023: $77,564
- South Fulton, Georgia
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 62.7%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5464
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3345
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.5%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.3%
- Median household income, 2024: $84,745
- Median household income, 2023: $79,871
- East Los Angeles, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 60.9%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2367
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1344
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.6%
- Median household income, 2024: $67,303
- Median household income, 2023: $69,891
- College Station, Texas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 60.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 6032
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3480
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $50,523
- Median household income, 2023: $47,632
- Paterson, New Jersey
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 60.0%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3502
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2339
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.2%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $60,703
- Median household income, 2023: $56,907
- Conroe, Texas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 59.7%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5220
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3034
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.5%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.2%
- Median household income, 2024: $80,411
- Median household income, 2023: $77,027
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 59.5%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 6619
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 4262
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.7%
- Median household income, 2024: $61,436
- Median household income, 2023: $57,138
- Hollywood, Florida
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 59.5%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 7156
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 4529
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.8%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $71,067
- Median household income, 2023: $60,630
- Palm Coast, Florida
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 56.9%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 4444
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2795
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.2%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $82,083
- Median household income, 2023: $70,037
- Yuma, Arizona
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 55.6%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2794
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1878
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.0%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $71,828
- Median household income, 2023: $61,977
- St. George, Utah
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 54.9%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 4242
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2761
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.0%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.1%
- Median household income, 2024: $83,984
- Median household income, 2023: $77,431
- Kent, Washington
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 53.7%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 7737
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 5452
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 16.6%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 10.8%
- Median household income, 2024: $92,497
- Median household income, 2023: $85,982
- Joliet, Illinois
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 53.5%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5367
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3728
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.1%
- Median household income, 2024: $103,163
- Median household income, 2023: $86,054
- Waco, Texas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 53.3%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3896
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2379
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $56,548
- Median household income, 2023: $52,770
- Greeley, Colorado
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 52.6%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3679
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2440
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 8.7%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 5.7%
- Median household income, 2024: $76,462
- Median household income, 2023: $63,526
- Garden Grove, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 52.4%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 8046
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 5286
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 16.0%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 10.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $92,509
- Median household income, 2023: $87,407
- Mesquite, Texas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 52.3%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3717
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2186
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.7%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $66,083
- Median household income, 2023: $67,333
- Rialto, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 51.2%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3501
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2285
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.0%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.6%
- Median household income, 2024: $90,295
- Median household income, 2023: $80,321
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 51.1%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5990
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 4071
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.8%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $67,297
- Median household income, 2023: $60,882
- Spring Hill, Florida
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 51.1%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3424
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2248
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 7.1%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.7%
- Median household income, 2024: $71,269
- Median household income, 2023: $68,872
- Nampa, Idaho
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 48.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2554
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1683
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.1%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.1%
- Median household income, 2024: $82,044
- Median household income, 2023: $71,752
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 47.2%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2614
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1772
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.3%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.6%
- Median household income, 2024: $50,418
- Median household income, 2023: $42,397
- Mesa, Arizona
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 44.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 25196
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 17720
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.6%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 8.7%
- Median household income, 2024: $85,580
- Median household income, 2023: $79,145
- West Valley City, Utah
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 44.6%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3840
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2830
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 9.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 6.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $92,750
- Median household income, 2023: $80,889
- San Bernardino, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 43.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 4563
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3090
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 6.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 4.8%
- Median household income, 2024: $67,753
- Median household income, 2023: $63,328
- Lehigh Acres, Florida
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 43.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2053
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1299
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 4.6%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.2%
- Median household income, 2024: $70,800
- Median household income, 2023: $59,645
- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 42.9%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 7066
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 4868
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 11.0%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.7%
- Median household income, 2024: $84,457
- Median household income, 2023: $78,069
- Visalia, California
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 41.1%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 6259
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 4360
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.7%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 9.0%
- Median household income, 2024: $84,781
- Median household income, 2023: $79,777
- Topeka, Kansas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 38.5%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3121
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2151
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 5.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.9%
- Median household income, 2024: $61,030
- Median household income, 2023: $52,417
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 38.2%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 2721
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 1955
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 4.7%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.4%
- Median household income, 2024: $63,917
- Median household income, 2023: $60,739
- Suffolk, Virginia
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 37.6%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5411
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 3960
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 13.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 10.1%
- Median household income, 2024: $97,690
- Median household income, 2023: $81,154
- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 37.5%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 3208
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 2278
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 4.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 3.2%
- Median household income, 2024: $73,465
- Median household income, 2023: $67,246
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 36.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 27664
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 19713
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.6%
- Median household income, 2024: $64,778
- Median household income, 2023: $59,579
- New Haven, Connecticut
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 36.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 5883
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 4362
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 10.4%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 7.6%
- Median household income, 2024: $59,705
- Median household income, 2023: $51,158
- Davie, Florida
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 36.2%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 7404
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 5378
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 18.8%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 13.8%
- Median household income, 2024: $86,560
- Median household income, 2023: $82,514
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Percentage growth in high-income households: 35.8%
- Number of high-income households, 2024: 12487
- Number of high-income households, 2023: 9458
- Portion of households that are high income, 2024: 12.9%
- Portion of households that are high income, 2023: 9.5%
- Median household income, 2024: $83,235
- Median household income, 2023: $73,319
Data and Methodology
Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year Community Survey for 2024 and 2023. The study includes 357 cities with a population of 100,000 or more for which data was available. Cities were ranked based on the growth in high-income households as a percentage of total households between 2023 and 2024. High-income households are defined as those making an income of $200,000 or more.
