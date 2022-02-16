

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

More than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of philanthropic endeavors.

Of course, it’s ultimately as an actor that Hanks will best be remembered, and with good reason. After all, despite his approachable persona, the actor has demonstrated some serious range over the course of decades. In return, he’s been rewarded with two Best Actor Oscars, millions of dollars, heaps of critical praise, and no shortage of fan loyalty.

For Hanks, the journey into acting began in the early 1970s, when he became enraptured by Eugene O’Neill’s play “The Iceman Cometh.” Suddenly smitten with the craft, Hanks enrolled in the theater program at California State University. Before long, he was starring in the short-lived TV show “Bosom Buddies,” and then catching his big break in Ron Howard’s 1984 hit film, “Splash.” Cementing Hanks’ status as a bona fide movie star was his performance as a teenage boy trapped inside a grown man’s body in 1988’s “Big.” He’s been a veritable A-list talent ever since.

Stacker gathered data from Metacritic and IMDb to rank every Tom Hanks movie. The scores are weighted equally to come up with a Stacker score. With the exception of two films (“Every Time We Say Goodbye” and “He Knows You’re Alone”) that didn’t have Metascores and were given Stacker scores that represent their IMDb user ratings, the films were ranked by Stacker score. Included are all the films in which Hanks had a starring or supporting role, and excluded are any TV movies, short films, uncredited roles, or cameos. Initial ties were broken by Metascore, with subsequent ties broken by IMDb user rating and user votes.

Without further ado, here is every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first.

Warner Bros.

#54. The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)

– Director: Brian De Palma

– Stacker score: 46.6

– Metascore: 27

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– Runtime: 125 minutes

From Tom Wolfe’s classic novel of wealth and excess came this disastrous big-screen adaptation. Like the book upon which it’s based, the film explores themes of lust, greed, and racism among the cultural elite in 1980s New York City. Specifically, it tells the story of Sherman McCoy (Hanks), a high-powered bond trader whose life begins to unravel after his mistress (Melanie Griffith) runs over a black teenage boy.



Twentieth Century Fox

#53. The Man with One Red Shoe (1985)

– Director: Stan Dragoti

– Stacker score: 49.4

– Metascore: 31

– IMDb user rating: 5.7

– Runtime: 92 minutes

Another comedic misfire from the mid-80s, “The Man with One Red Shoe” sees Hanks playing the role of Richard, a concert violinist who gets stuck wearing mismatched shoes after falling victim to a prank. Due to his unconventional footwear, Richard is chosen at random to play patsy for a corrupt CIA agent; he’s subsequently pursued by the government. Meanwhile, Richard is so consumed by personal problems that he doesn’t even realize his life is at risk.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#52. He Knows You’re Alone (1980)

– Director: Armand Mastroianni

– Stacker score: 51.0

– Metascore: data not available

– IMDb user rating: 5.1

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Every big-screen career has to start somewhere, and for Tom Hanks, that “somewhere” was this 1980 slasher pic. In the film, a young Staten Island woman is stalked by a vicious murderer, who’s causing some serious hindrance to her upcoming wedding plans. Starring Hanks in a bit role, this was among the first movies to try and (unsuccessfully) capitalize off the success of 1978’s “Halloween.”



Co-Op Entertainment

#51. Ithaca (2015)

– Director: Meg Ryan

– Stacker score: 51.1

– Metascore: 36

– IMDb user rating: 5.5

– Runtime: 96 minutes

Tom Hanks and actress Meg Ryan helped turn films like “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail” into genuine smash hits, but that wasn’t enough to save 2015’s “Ithaca” from floundering in every sense of the word. Helmed by Ryan, the World War II drama centers on 14-year-old Homer Macauley, who’s determined to be the fastest bike messenger in the world. Hanks stars as Homer’s deceased father, and Ryan as his widowed mother.



1978 Films

#50. The Circle (2017)

– Director: James Ponsoldt

– Stacker score: 54.5

– Metascore: 43

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– Runtime: 110 minutes

Based on the popular novel by Dave Eggers, this 2017 film takes place in the not-too-distant future, following a young woman named Mae (Emma Watson) as she works for a Google-like company known as The Circle. What at first seems like a dream job becomes something far more sinister, and soon enough, it’s revealed that The Circle has plans to eradicate privacy forever. At the top of the corporate ladder is Eamon Bailey, a suspiciously optimistic CEO played by Hanks. In spite of the film’s prescient themes, it was panned by fans and critics alike.

Touchstone Pictures

#49. Turner & Hooch (1989)

– Director: Roger Spottiswoode

– Stacker score: 55.1

– Metascore: 36

– IMDb user rating: 6.2

– Runtime: 97 minutes

While investigating a murder in a small town, a studious and organized detective (Hanks) is forced to take in the victim’s dog, a Dogue de Bordeaux named Hooch. Together, they form the most unlikely of duos in this 1989 buddy comedy. Hooch was ultimately played by more than one dog; to prepare, Hanks spent weeks building a relationship with his canine counterparts.



Universal Pictures

#48. Larry Crowne (2011)

– Director: Tom Hanks

– Stacker score: 57.3

– Metascore: 41

– IMDb user rating: 6.1

– Runtime: 98 minutes

Tom Hanks co-wrote, directed, and starred in this 2011 romantic comedy, about a middle-aged Navy veteran who loses his job and decides to enroll in college. There, he falls in with a group of outcasts and even strikes up a relationship with one of his teachers (Julia Roberts). The film was reportedly inspired by Hanks’ own experiences at Chabot Community College.



Delphi V Productions

#47. Every Time We Say Goodbye (1986)

– Director: Moshé Mizrahi

– Stacker score: 58.0

– Metascore: data not available

– IMDb user rating: 5.8

– Runtime: 98 minutes

While Tom Hanks would eventually become a versatile talent with genuine dramatic chops, he was almost exclusively a comedic actor in the 1980s. That makes this World War II drama from 1986 an atypical choice for Hanks, and one that didn’t necessarily pan out with critics or audiences. In the film, he plays a Protestant WWII pilot named David who falls for a Jewish girl from Jerusalem, setting the stage for some harrowing conflicts.



Columbia Pictures

#46. Inferno (2016)

– Director: Ron Howard

– Stacker score: 58.4

– Metascore: 42

– IMDb user rating: 6.2

– Runtime: 121 minutes

Based on Dan Brown’s popular book series, “Inferno” sees Tom Hanks once again teaming up with director Ron Howard and reprising his role as Professor Robert Langdon, which he had previously played in “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons.” The action kicks off with Langdon waking up in an Italian hospital, unable to remember how he got there. Soon, he and Dr. Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones) are racing against time to stop a deadly virus from being unleashed upon the world.



Warner Bros.

#45. Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

– Director: John Patrick Shanley

– Stacker score: 58.4

– Metascore: 45

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– Runtime: 102 minutes

Before striking gold with “Sleepless in Seattle,” Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starred opposite each other in “Joe Versus the Volcano,” an inventive but somewhat underwhelming comedy from 1990. In the film, a hypochondriac named Joe (Hanks) has his worst fears realized when he’s diagnosed with a terminal disease. Rather than wait for the inevitable, Joe agrees to sacrifice himself to a volcano on behalf of an island tribe. As he prepares for the ritual, Joe crosses paths with three different women (all played by Ryan), and he makes some important discoveries about life and love.

Home Box Office (HBO)

#44. Volunteers (1985)

– Director: Nicholas Meyer

– Stacker score: 61.8

– Metascore: 55

– IMDb user rating: 5.5

– Runtime: 107 minutes

On the heels of “Splash,” Tom Hanks spent the mid-80s bouncing around from one critically panned comedy to the next, while nevertheless retaining his reputation as star material. One of those comedies was 1985’s “Volunteers;” the film is about a spoiled rich kid (Hanks) who inadvertently enrolls in the Peace Corps while evading angry debtors. The movie might not have been a success, but it did cement the romance between Hanks and co-star Rita Wilson. Hanks divorced his wife soon after, and he married Wilson in 1988.



Columbia Pictures Corporation

#43. Punchline (1988)

– Director: David Seltzer

– Stacker score: 62.4

– Metascore: 52

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– Runtime: 128 minutes

Released the same year as “Big,” this 1988 film follows aspiring comic Steven Gold (Hanks) as he struggles to make a living in a New York comedy club. While fishing for laughs one joke at a time, Gold forges a bond with fellow comic Lilah (Sally Field), a dedicated housewife with natural comedic talent. What begins as a promising friendship becomes something far more antagonistic when the club hosts a competition, with the prize being the winner’s own TV showcase.



Columbia Pictures

#42. The Da Vinci Code (2006)

– Director: Ron Howard

– Stacker score: 62.9

– Metascore: 46

– IMDb user rating: 6.6

– Runtime: 149 minutes

The first in a trilogy, this 2006 mystery thriller represents Tom Hanks’ debut as Professor Robert Langdon. After a murder goes down inside the Louvre, the knowledgeable professor is called in to investigate. Following clues hidden within Da Vinci paintings, Langdon uncovers an ongoing religious battle between two secret societies. Despite lackluster reviews, the film earned over $750 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the book upon which the movie was based has reportedly sold over 80 million copies to date.



Universal Pictures

#41. The Money Pit (1986)

– Director: Richard Benjamin

– Stacker score: 63.5

– Metascore: 49

– IMDb user rating: 6.4

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Years before HGTV was even a thing, this 1986 comedy has Hanks and Shelley Long playing a young couple tasked with renovating their new home. The only problem? The massive house is more or less beyond repair. Filming took place in a real Long Island mansion, which sold for $12.5 million in 2012.



Imagine Entertainment

#40. The ‘Burbs (1989)

– Director: Joe Dante

– Stacker score: 64.0

– Metascore: 45

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 102 minutes

Offering a comedic take on the classic “Rear Window” premise, this 1989 movie centers on a suburban man named Ray Peterson (Hanks) who becomes increasingly convinced that his new neighbors are murderers. Director Joe Dante later claimed that Hanks was initially reluctant to take the role, and worried that playing a father would mark a point of no return for his career.

Warner Bros.

#39. Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011)

– Director: Stephen Daldry

– Stacker score: 64.6

– Metascore: 46

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 129 minutes

Based on a popular novel by Jonathan Safran Foer, this 2011 drama follows a 9-year-old boy with Asperger Syndrome as he searches New York City for a missing key that once belonged to his father (Hanks), who died on 9/11. Helping him in his quest is a quiet elderly man (Max Von Sydow), with similar traumatic experiences of his own.



Columbia Pictures Corporation

#38. Angels & Demons (2009)

– Director: Ron Howard

– Stacker score: 64.6

– Metascore: 48

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Runtime: 138 minutes

Professor and symbologist Robert Langdon is back in the 2009 sequel to “The Da Vinci Code.” This time around, Langdon investigates the murder of a religious figure, who was in possession of antimatter particles. As the case deepens, Langdon finds himself on the trail of the Illuminati, as he tries to prevent the assassination of four cardinals.



Touchstone Pictures

#37. The Ladykillers (2004)

– Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

– Stacker score: 66.3

– Metascore: 56

– IMDb user rating: 6.2

– Runtime: 104 minutes

In this 2004 remake—which represents one of The Coen Brothers’ least impressive efforts—a suave con man named Professor G.H. Dorr (Hanks) plots a casino robbery with the help of his motley crew. It all goes down under the nose of an old landlady, who turns out to be much more perceptive than first meets the eye.



Bachelor Party Productions

#36. Bachelor Party (1984)

– Director: Neal Israel

– Stacker score: 66.9

– Metascore: 56

– IMDb user rating: 6.3

– Runtime: 105 minutes

A box office hit that has retained a healthy cult following over the years, this 1984 comedy features a fairly self-explanatory premise. Specifically, the movie finds Tom Hanks playing a groom-to-be named Rick Gassko, whose friends throw him the bachelor party of his wildest dreams—or worst nightmares. As the situation escalates into a circus of carnality and absurdity, Gassko struggles to remain faithful to his fiancée. And that’s when the police arrive.



X-Filme Creative Pool

#35. A Hologram for the King (2016)

– Director: Tom Tykwer

– Stacker score: 66.9

– Metascore: 58

– IMDb user rating: 6.1

– Runtime: 98 minutes

In this comedy-drama, Tom Hanks plays Alan Clay, a down-and-out salesman who visits Saudi Arabia to pitch his products to a wealthy monarch. Like “The Circle,” the film is based on a novel by Dave Eggers, of which Hanks was a huge fan.

Delphi Films

#34. Nothing in Common (1986)

– Director: Garry Marshall

– Stacker score: 68.0

– Metascore: 62

– IMDb user rating: 5.9

– Runtime: 118 minutes

Tom Hanks and Jackie Gleason might sound like a match made in comedy heaven, but this 1986 film incorporates its own fair share of drama—to mixed results. Hanks plays a successful ad executive who puts his life on hold to spend more time with his ailing father (Gleason). The film marked Gleason’s final performance: he would pass away the same year it was released.



Universal Pictures

#33. Dragnet (1987)

– Director: Tom Mankiewicz

– Stacker score: 68.5

– Metascore: 62

– IMDb user rating: 6.0

– Runtime: 106 minutes

Putting a comedic twist on a classic 1960s TV show, “Dragnet” pairs Tom Hanks with “SNL” alumni Dan Aykroyd. In the film, they play Detectives Friday and Streebek, who approach the job with starkly different attitudes and styles. Together, they investigate a series of strange thefts, which leads them to uncover a bizarre and murderous cult.



Warner Bros.

#32. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

– Director: Nora Ephron

– Stacker score: 69.7

– Metascore: 57

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Runtime: 119 minutes

Capitalizing on the success of 1994’s “Sleepless in Seattle,” this 1998 romantic comedy once again pairs Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan with writer/director Nora Ephron. The movie takes place during the budding years of the internet, and it centers on the ongoing feud between an independent bookstore owner (Ryan) and the head of a big chain (Hanks). Meanwhile, the two rivals remain unaware that they’ve been flirting under pseudonyms online.



Amblin Partners

#31. Finch (2021)

– Director: Miguel Sapochnik

– Stacker score: 70.8

– Metascore: 57

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 115 minutes

Taking a rare detour into science fiction, Hanks plays Finch Weinberg, an engineer and computer scientist, who has been toiling through a desolate existence on a post-apocalyptic Earth, with only his dog and a small robot for company. As his health deteriorates and as a massive storm threatens to destroy his home base, Finch builds a larger robot in an effort to build a “memory” of his own humanity. But when the storm hits too soon and the memory upload cannot be completed, Finch takes his “family” and its newest member on a road trip to the Golden Gate Bridge, along the way teaching his robot how to be human. During production, the film was just days from wrapping when the pandemic forced a three-month shutdown—which actually goaded the film’s creators to draft a more hopeful ending than was originally planned.



Castle Rock Entertainment

#30. The Polar Express (2004)

– Director: Robert Zemeckis

– Stacker score: 71.3

– Metascore: 61

– IMDb user rating: 6.6

– Runtime: 100 minutes

Robert Zemeckis brings a classic children’s story to life with this 2004 computer-animated feature. The movie takes place on Christmas Eve and follows a young boy as he travels to the North Pole aboard a magical train. Tackling multiple roles, Tom Hanks does voice work for the protagonist’s father, a train conductor, and Santa Claus himself, among other characters.

Bristol Bay Productions

#29. The Great Buck Howard (2008)

– Director: Sean McGinly

– Stacker score: 71.3

– Metascore: 63

– IMDb user rating: 6.4

– Runtime: 90 minutes

Flying under the radar in 2008, “The Great Buck Howard” features Tom’s son Colin Hanks as Troy Gable, a young man who goes against his father’s wishes to become the assistant to an aging illusionist (John Malkovich). Fittingly, Tom Hanks plays Gable’s father; Emily Blunt, Adam Scott, and real-life magician Ricky Jay round out the cast.



DreamWorks

#28. The Terminal (2004)

– Director: Steven Spielberg

– Stacker score: 72.5

– Metascore: 55

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 128 minutes

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg collaborated on five feature films, in addition to TV specials like “Band of Brothers.” One of those films was 2004’s “The Terminal,” which follows an Eastern European immigrant (Hanks) as he takes up residence at the airport while waiting for a civil war to end back home. It’s based on the true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian refugee who lived in Charles de Gaulle Airport for a whopping 18 years.



Cloud Atlas Productions

#27. Cloud Atlas (2012)

– Directors: Lilly Wachowski, Tom Tykwer, Lana Wachowski

– Stacker score: 72.5

– Metascore: 55

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 172 minutes

Adapted from David Mitchell’s acclaimed novel, “Cloud Atlas” explores themes of reincarnation by way of six interconnected stories, set during six different time periods. Accordingly, Hanks tackles six different roles for the film, which shows how decisions made in one era can affect outcomes in another. Halle Berry co-stars.



Sony Pictures Entertainment

#26. Greyhound (2020)

– Director: Aaron Schneider

– Stacker score: 75.3

– Metascore: 64

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Hanks both wrote and starred in “Greyhound,” a World War II epic about a commander in the U.S. Navy responsible for an Allied merchant convoy that is attempting to cross the Atlantic while under fire from U-boats. The film was originally intended for a theatrical release in June 2020, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it ended up being released on Apple TV+. While the project is far from Hanks’ first foray into WWII territory, it stands out as one of his strongest, with critics praising the action sequences, tight timing, and character studies.



Touchstone Pictures

#25. Splash (1984)

– Director: Ron Howard

– Stacker score: 75.3

– Metascore: 71

– IMDb user rating: 6.3

– Runtime: 111 minutes

Tom Hanks’ first big break came with this 1984 film, in which his character falls in love with a mermaid (Daryl Hannah). Directed by Ron Howard, the movie made Hanks a household name, especially among comedy buffs. Before Hanks landed the role, actors John Travolta, Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Dudley Moore all turned it down.

Universal Pictures

#24. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

– Director: Mike Nichols

– Stacker score: 77.0

– Metascore: 67

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 102 minutes

Screenwriting legend Aaron Sorkin penned the script for this 2007 comedy-drama, in which Tom Hanks plays real-life Texas Congressman Charlie Wilson. When the movie opens, Wilson is a minor league politician who’s more focused on living the good life than he is enacting meaningful legislation. However, all that changes when he’s drawn into a conflict between Afghanistan and Russia.



Walt Disney Pictures

#23. Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

– Director: John Lee Hancock

– Stacker score: 78.7

– Metascore: 65

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 125 minutes

Tom Hanks plays entertainment icon Walt Disney in this 2013 film, which chronicles Disney’s somewhat contentious relationship with “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers (played by Emma Thompson). Eager to adapt her book for the big screen, Disney flies Travers out to Hollywood and even involves her in a number of creative decisions. At first, Travers is resistant to the whole project, but she eventually comes around, and a cinematic classic is thus born.



Columbia Pictures Corporation

#22. A League of Their Own (1992)

– Director: Penny Marshall

– Stacker score: 78.7

– Metascore: 67

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 128 minutes

“There’s no crying in baseball!” Tom Hanks (as Coach Jimmy Dugan) famously shouts to one of his players. So goes “A League of Their Own,” the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which started during World War II and helped pave the way for women’s professional sports. Co-starring alongside Hanks is a range of female talents, including Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Geena Davis, and Lori Petty.



Twentieth Century Fox

#21. That Thing You Do! (1996)

– Director: Tom Hanks

– Stacker score: 78.7

– Metascore: 71

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 108 minutes

Tom Hanks pulled quadruple duty in this 1996 film, which he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. The movie follows a small-town rock band as it struggles to retain success on the heels of a hit single. Hanks decided to pursue the project while promoting “Forrest Gump,” and wrote the script in just 30 days.



TriStar Pictures

#20. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

– Director: Nora Ephron

– Stacker score: 78.7

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Runtime: 105 minutes

Romantic comedies rarely get more iconic than “Sleepless in Seattle,” in which Tom Hanks plays a lonely widower named Sam Baldwin. Hoping to score his dad a new wife, Sam’s son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), calls a radio station, and makes a public plea to all the single ladies out there. Listening in is Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), who disrupts her own engagement to pursue a newfound romantic whim. Hanks initially turned down the role, but then came on board after Nora Ephron rewrote the screenplay.

Perfect World Pictures

#19. News of the World (2020)

– Director: Paul Greengrass

– Stacker score: 79.2

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Runtime: 118 minutes

Based on Paulette Jiles’ National Book Award-nominated novel, “The News of the World” sets Hanks in 1870s Texas, where he plays a Civil War veteran turned traveling newsreader. After he comes across the scene of a grisly murder, Hanks’ character takes into his care a young girl named Johanna who speaks no English and has been the victim of captivity by a Native American tribe. Together, the two traverse a hostile desert landscape en route to Johanna’s only living relatives, to whom Hanks’ character, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, has agreed to ensure her safe return.



TriStar Pictures

#18. Philadelphia (1993)

– Director: Jonathan Demme

– Stacker score: 80.3

– Metascore: 66

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 125 minutes

If there’s a single film that divides Tom Hanks the comedic actor from Tom Hanks the versatile actor, it’s 1993’s “Philadelphia.” In the film, Hanks plays a gay man named Andrew Beckett, who’s fired from his job after testing positive for HIV. With the unlikely help of a personal injury lawyer (Denzel Washington), Hanks sues his former employers for wrongful dismissal. This was one of two performances to win Hanks the Academy Award for Best Actor.



Twentieth Century Fox

#17. Big (1988)

– Director: Penny Marshall

– Stacker score: 82.0

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 104 minutes

“Splash” might have put Tom Hanks on the A-list map, but it was 1988’s “Big” that made him a bona fide acting sensation. In the film, a teenage boy named Josh wishes on a fortune-telling machine that he was “big,” and wakes up the next day to find his wish granted. Now a fully grown man (played by Hanks), Josh moves to New York City, lands a job, and even finds himself a girlfriend. Made on a budget of under $20 million, the movie earned over $150 million worldwide and cemented Hanks’ status as a talent of the highest order. It also marked his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.



Warner Bros.

#16. The Green Mile (1999)

– Director: Frank Darabont

– Stacker score: 82.6

– Metascore: 61

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Runtime: 189 minutes

Based on the serialized novel by Stephen King, this 1999 film was directed by Frank Darabont (“The Shawshank Redemption”). The movie takes place on death row in 1930s Louisiana; Hanks plays the prison’s commanding officer, Paul Edgecomb. When it turns out that one of the inmates (Michael Clarke Duncan) has a magical gift, Edgecomb and the other guards work to protect him—facing resistance from both internal and external forces.



Flashlight Films

#15. Sully (2016)

– Director: Clint Eastwood

– Stacker score: 83.1

– Metascore: 74

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 96 minutes

Taking viewers inside U.S. Airways Flight 1549 on its most fateful day—known as “The Miracle on the Hudson”—is this 2016 film from Clint Eastwood, which stars Tom Hanks as Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. In addition to chronicling Sully’s bravery under pressure, the movie also explores the scrutiny he underwent in the wake of his heroic water landing.

DreamWorks

#14. Road to Perdition (2002)

– Director: Sam Mendes

– Stacker score: 83.7

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 117 minutes

Tom Hanks explores his darker side in this 2002 film from director Sam Mendes, which takes place during the Prohibition era. In the movie, Hanks plays hitman Mike Sullivan, whose job is kept a secret—until his son witnesses him and his partner committing murder. That sends both Sullivan and his son on a quest for survival as his former partner aims to tie up loose ends.



Twentieth Century Fox

#13. Cast Away (2000)

– Director: Robert Zemeckis

– Stacker score: 84.8

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Runtime: 143 minutes

One of Tom Hanks’ most iconic roles was also his most physically demanding. The movie was 2000’s “Cast Away,” and it required Hanks to lose 50 pounds for the part (and forge an onscreen friendship with a volleyball). In the film, Hanks plays a FedEx executive named Chuck Noland, who’s all set to be married until his plane crashes overseas, stranding him on an uncharted island.



Universal Pictures

#12. Apollo 13 (1995)

– Director: Ron Howard

– Stacker score: 86.0

– Metascore: 77

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 140 minutes

This film chronicles NASA’s mission to rescue and return the Apollo 13 spacecraft in 1970 after it undergoes massive internal damage. Inside the craft are three astronauts, played respectively by Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon. The original event and dramatized film are best remembered by the following line: “Houston, we have a problem.”



Big Beach Films

#11. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

– Director: Marielle Heller

– Stacker score: 86.0

– Metascore: 80

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 109 minutes

One of Hanks’ most recent roles was as TV’s beloved Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Based on an article titled “Can You Say… Hero?” which ran in Esquire magazine in 1998, the movie details the moving and formative relationship that developed between Rogers and Tom Junod, the journalist who wrote the piece. Hanks won rave reviews for his portrayal of the icon, and for the level of detail and nostalgia he brought to the biopic.



DreamWorks

#10. The Post (2017)

– Director: Steven Spielberg

– Stacker score: 87.1

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 7.2

– Runtime: 116 minutes

It’s a showdown between the press and the government in this 2017 film from director Steven Spielberg. The movie stars Tom Hanks as real-life Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, who overcomes a range of odds while breaking the story of The Pentagon Papers. Contained within those papers are a variety of government secrets, many of which point to a deliberate attempt to suppress vital information about the Vietnam War.

DreamWorks

#9. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

– Director: Steven Spielberg

– Stacker score: 87.6

– Metascore: 75

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Runtime: 141 minutes

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg reunited for 2002’s “Catch Me If You Can,” which chronicles the adventures of Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), a real-life con man who assumed multiple identities while earning loads of cash. Tom Hanks plays straitlaced FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who’s hot on Abagnale’s trail.



DreamWorks

#8. Bridge of Spies (2015)

– Director: Steven Spielberg

– Stacker score: 88.2

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 142 minutes

In the spirit of classic political thrillers, this 2015 film from Steven Spielberg takes place during the height of the Cold War. Based on actual events, the film sees Hanks playing James B. Donovan, a lawyer tasked with negotiating the exchange of two captured spies between the American and Russian governments.



Scott Rudin Productions

#7. Captain Phillips (2013)

– Director: Paul Greengrass

– Stacker score: 89.9

– Metascore: 82

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Runtime: 134 minutes

It’s Tom Hanks versus Somali pirates in this 2013 flick, in which Hanks plays cargo ship Captain Richard Phillips. After Phillips and his crew are taken hostage, he makes a series of crucial decisions in order to keep everyone alive. While the movie is based on a true story, real-life crew members have come forward to say that the real Captain Phillips was no hero. Nevertheless, it’s hard not to root for Tom Hanks in this taut thriller.



Pixar Animation Studios

#6. Toy Story 4 (2019)

– Director: Josh Cooley

– Stacker score: 90.4

– Metascore: 84

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 100 minutes

In the “Toy Story” finale, Tom Hanks stepped into Woody’s cowboy boots one final time, an experience he described on “Ellen” as being “emotional” and “tough.” “Toy Story 4” follows Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang as they embark on a road trip with Bonny and her new friend Sporky, reconnecting with old pals along the way and discovering how big the world really is. A smashing success at the box office, the film grossed $1.073 billion worldwide.



Walt Disney Pictures

#5. Toy Story 2 (1999)

– Directors: John Lasseter, Ash Brannon, Lee Unkrich

– Stacker score: 93.8

– Metascore: 88

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 92 minutes

The “Toy Story” franchise has delivered some of the most celebrated animated films of all time, and that’s in no small part thanks to Tom Hanks, who provides the voice for a cowboy named Woody. In the second installment, Woody is stolen from his owner by a crazed toy collector. It’s up to Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest of the gang to save Woody before he ends up behind glass forever.

Paramount Pictures

#4. Forrest Gump (1994)

– Director: Robert Zemeckis

– Stacker score: 95.5

– Metascore: 82

– IMDb user rating: 8.8

– Runtime: 142 minutes

Tom Hanks earned his second Best Actor Oscar in his role as the film’s titular hero. The movie chronicles Gump’s life story from childhood to adulthood, vicariously telling the story of 20th century America in the process. Overflowing with memorable dialogue, the film delivers Hanks’ most iconic performance to date. And that’s all anyone will have to say about that.



Walt Disney Pictures

#3. Toy Story 3 (2010)

– Director: Lee Unkrich

– Stacker score: 97.8

– Metascore: 92

– IMDb user rating: 8.2

– Runtime: 103 minutes

In what was originally planned to be the conclusion to the “Toy Story” trilogy, Woody refuses to believe that his owner, Andy, has grown too old to play with toys, even after he and the gang are accidentally donated to a daycare center, where they cross paths with reckless toddlers and a fascist stuffed bear named “Lotso.” The film was a rousing success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and virtually guaranteeing that Woody and the gang would return (which, of course, they would in 2019’s “Toy Story 4.”).



DreamWorks

#2. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

– Director: Steven Spielberg

– Stacker score: 99.4

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 8.6

– Runtime: 169 minutes

After one of the most harrowing openings in cinematic history—which depicts the Allied invasion of Normandy (aka D-Day)—this 1998 film sends Captain Miller (Hanks) and his squad on the search for a paratrooper named Private Ryan (Matt Damon). Their objective is simple: bring Ryan home to his mother before she loses yet another son to World War II. Far less simple is the execution of that objective, which puts every soldier’s life at risk.



Walt Disney Pictures

#1. Toy Story (1995)

– Director: John Lasseter

– Stacker score: 100.0

– Metascore: 95

– IMDb user rating: 8.3

– Runtime: 81 minutes

Ushering in a new era of computer-based animation and putting Pixar on the map, “Toy Story” introduced audiences to a toy cowboy named Woody (Hanks) and a visual aesthetic that still feels groundbreaking more than 20 years later. In this first installment of the gang’s adventures, Woody feels threatened when a new toy named Buzz Lightyear appears in Andy’s collection, and he rapidly becomes a favorite.

