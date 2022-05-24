Skip to Content
25 of the best cinematographers in film history


Sunset Boulevard // Corbis via Getty Images

Tibrina Hobson // Getty Images

Maryse Alberti

Maryse Alberti and Ryan Coogler attend the ‘Creed’ premiere.


Keith Hamshere // Getty Images

John Alcott

John Alcott adjusts the camera while Stanley Kubrick looks through the lens on the set of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.


GREGOR FISCHER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Ballhaus

Michael Ballhaus receives award at Berlin Film Festival.


Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images

Michael Chapman

Michael Chapman speaks at award ceremony.


Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Roger Deakins

Roger Deakins poses in the press room with Academy Award.


Dominique Charriau/WireImage // Getty Images

Caleb Deschanel

Caleb Deschanel at Venice Film Festival.


Vivien Killilea // Getty Images for TCM

Ernest Dickerson

Ernest R. Dickerson attends screening


Michael Caulfield/WireImage // Getty Images

Robert Elswit

Robert Elswit accepts Academy Award


LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images

Conrad Hall

Conrad Hall poses with award


Jason Kempin // Getty Images for Netflix

Darius Khondji

Darius Khondji attends “Okja” Premiere


Noam Galai // Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Ellen Kuras

Ellen Kuras speaks at event


John Lamparski // Getty Images

Edward Lachman

Ed Lachman speaks at New York Film Festival event.


C Flanigan/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Emmanuel Lubezki

Emmanuel Lubezki poses in the press room with Academy Award.


Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images for SBIFF

Rachel Morrison

Rachel Morrison speaks onstage at Santa Barbara Film Festival.


Sophia Kembowski/picture alliance via Getty Images

Robby Müller

Robby Mueller at opening of Museum exhibition in Berlin.


Toho Company

Asakazu Nakai

Actors in a film still from ‘Seven Samurai’.


Sunset Boulevard // Corbis via Getty Images

Sven Nykvist

Ingmar Bergman and Sven Nykvist on the set of ‘Fanny and Alexander’.


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Robert Richardson

Robert Richardson accepts Academy Award


Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Vittorio Storaro

Vittorio Storaro at Venice Film Festival


Universal History Archive // Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Gregg Toland

William Wyler & Gregg Toland on the set of ‘The Best Years of our Lives’.


Noel Vasquez/WireImage // Getty Images

Haskell Wexler

Haskell Wexler speaking at Los Angeles Film Festival.


Mikki Ansin // Getty Images

Gordon Willis

Gordon Willis speaking at Harvard University lecture.


Michael Buckner // Getty Images for LA Confidential

Robert Yeoman

Robert Yeoman speaking onstage with award.


Picture Post/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

Freddie Young

Freddie Young stands with actress Peggy Cummins on the set of ‘Escape’.


Chad Buchanan // Getty Images

Vilmos Zsigmond

Vilmos Zsigmond speaks at event.

